Guar gum futures gain on spot demand

Guar gum prices on Tuesday gained Rs 24 to Rs 6,181 per five quintal in futures trade as speculators increased their holdings on spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum contracts for May delivery traded higher 0.39 per cent, or Rs 24, to Rs 6,181 per five quintal with an open interest of 7,590 lots.

The contracts for delivery in June traded higher by Rs 17, or 0.27 per cent, at Rs 6,285 per five quintal as open interest stood at 48,310 lots.

Analysts said after tracking firm physical market trend, traders raised their bets which led to rise in guar gum prices.PTI SRS SHW SHW

