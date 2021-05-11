Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 13:49 IST
Flipkart to add 8 lakh sq ft warehousing space to strengthen grocery infrastructure
Walmart-owned Flipkart on Tuesday said it plans to expand its fulfillment center capacity for grocery by more than 8 lakh sq ft over the next three months across Delhi, Kolkata, and other cities.

The additional fulfillment center capacity will help Flipkart cater to over 73,000 grocery orders per day, a statement said.

''Flipkart plans to step up supply chain infrastructure for its grocery business and add over 8 lakh sq ft of space through five new fulfillment centers over the next three months.

''With this additional infrastructure, the marketplace will bring the ease of online grocery shopping to more users across the country,'' a statement said.

Flipkart Grocery offers over 7,000 products across more than 200 categories - ranging from daily household supplies, staples, snacks and beverages, confectionery, and personal care.

Flipkart said with the current grocery fulfillment center network spread across Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad among other cities, it serves close to 64,000 orders a day.

Unlike traditional warehouses, fulfillment centers are equipped with highly automated pick, pack, and shipping processes to facilitate the safe and timely processing of orders.

''During these challenging times, e-commerce has emerged as a safe means of making purchases. Customer safety is at the center of the Flipkart group's efforts and our new grocery supply chain infrastructure will help us serve more customers in the country who can order daily essentials seamlessly and avail of contactless delivery,'' Flipkart Vice President - Grocery Smrithi Ravichandran said.

She added that the company is continuously engaging with brand and marketplace partners to ensure stock availability across the country.

Last month, Flipkart had announced the expansion of its hyperlocal service Flipkart Quick to six new cities - Delhi, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Noida, Hyderabad, and Pune - to provide consumers access to order daily essentials such as fruits and vegetables and get delivery within 90 minutes.

