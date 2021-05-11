Refined soya oil futures fall on low demand

Refined soya oil prices on Tuesday fell Rs 7.3 to Rs 1,463.5 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators reduced holdings amid subdued demand in spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for delivery in May declined by Rs 7.3, or 0.5 per cent, to Rs 1,463.5 per 10 kg in 23,140 lots.

Market analysts said cutting down of positions by participants against ample stocks mainly influenced refined soya oil prices.

Refined soya oil contracts for June traded lower by Rs 13.3, or 0.93 per cent, at Rs 1,421 per 10 kg in 23,005 lots. PTI SRS SHW SHW

