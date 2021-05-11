Soybean futures slip on muted demand

Soybean prices on Tuesday fell by Rs 35 to Rs 7,680 per quintal in futures market as participants cut down their positions on weak spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, soybean contracts for May delivery fell Rs 35, or 0.45 per cent, to Rs 7,680 per quintal with an open interest of 27,280 lots.

The fall in soybean prices in futures trade was mostly due to reduction of exposure by participants, marketmen said.

Soybean for June delivery went down by Rs 11, or 0.15 per cent, to Rs 7,448 per quintal with an open interest of 46,945 lots. PTI SRS SHW SHW

