Left Menu

British shares drop more than 2% on inflation woes; THG outperforms

British stocks tracked Asian markets lower on Tuesday, after an overnight tech sell-off on Wall Street over inflation concerns, while shares of THG Plc eyed their best day on record on raising more than $1 billion in new equity. The blue-chip index slid 2.4%, dragged down by heavyweight banks, life insurers and miners.

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2021 14:05 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 14:05 IST
British shares drop more than 2% on inflation woes; THG outperforms

British stocks tracked Asian markets lower on Tuesday, after an overnight tech sell-off on Wall Street over inflation concerns, while shares of THG Plc eyed their best day on record on raising more than $1 billion in new equity.

The blue-chip index slid 2.4%, dragged down by heavyweight banks, life insurers and miners. All the FTSE 100 constituents were trading in negative territory.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index tripped 2.1%. Travel and leisure stocks slipped 3%, with British Airways-owner IAG falling the most, after it launched an 800 million euro ($971.52 million) convertible bond due in 2028 to strengthen its balance sheet.

Globally, tech stocks took a beating as investors braced for U.S. inflation data due on Wednesday, while keeping a close eye on a host of Federal Reserve speakers this week to assess how authorities are likely to respond to receding risks posed by the pandemic in some major economies. "With inflation resurging, it's expected that the increase in interest rates will come sooner rather than later and a rollback of this huge bond buying stimulus program unleashed in the United States, the UK, European Union, other countries around the world as the economies recover," said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and market analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

"We are seeing two steps forward, one step back pattern... we'll see resurgence in confidence, and then that confidence is likely to be knocked back a little." The FTSE 100 is tracking its worst daily performance in over two months, while the FTSE 250 is set for its biggest intraday percentage fall since Dec. 21.

Beauty and lifestyle e-commerce company THG surged 12.6%, after it raised more than $1 billion in new equity, including $730 million from Japan's Softbank Group. NatWest slid 3.6% after the UK government completed 1.1 billion pound ($1.55 billion) share sale at a discounted price. ($1 = 0.8235 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Sports News Roundup: Lightning's Maroon to have heard; three others fined; Six Angels outpitch Dodgers, 2-1, to take LA series and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-FANGS and BATS sell-off spooks world stocks

Global stock markets were set for a second day of sharp losses on Tuesday as the combination of inflation worries and an anti-monopoly drive in China sent the worlds mightiest tech giants tumbling. Europe had touched a record high on Monday...

Russian governor: School shooting in Kazan kills 7 students

A school shooting erupted Tuesday morning in the Russian city of Kazan, killing seven students and leaving 16 other people hospitalised with wounds, a Russian governor reported.Rustam Minnikhanov, governor of the Tatarstan republic which ha...

EU asks AstraZeneca to deliver 120 million vaccines by end of June

The European Union wants AstraZeneca to deliver at least 120 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine by the end of June, a lawyer representing the EU said on Tuesday at the opening of a legal case against the company over delayed supplies. Th...

FACTBOX-New German climate targets due on Wednesday

The German cabinet is due to agree on tighter sector targets for carbon emission curbs on Wednesday and probably bring forward an exit date for ending coal generation currently set at 2038. A draft law, seen by Reuters httpswww.reuters.comb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021