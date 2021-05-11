Left Menu

OYO to show vaccination status of partner hotels' staff on its app

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2021 14:14 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 14:09 IST
OYO to show vaccination status of partner hotels' staff on its app
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Hospitality firm OYO on Tuesday said it will show COVID-19 vaccination status of the staff of its partner hotels on its app as it believes that such initiative will be a key factor in building trust and confidence among consumers when they are ready to travel again.

The initiative, 'VaccinAid' is crucial to aid the recovery of the impacted tourism and travel industry, OYO said.

''Vaccination is the most important intervention against COVID-19. We are launching an industry-first feature, VaccinAid, to show self-reported vaccination status of hotel staff across OYOs,'' OYO Founder and Group CEO Ritesh Agarwal said in a tweet.

OYO's guest surveys show that 87 per cent will prefer hotels with immunised staff when they plan to travel again. ''Vaccination visibility when self-reported timely and accurately will become a confidence builder for travel recovery,'' he added.

''VaccinAid is our small attempt to promote the larger cause of vaccination among our customers as well as our hotel partners & their staff,'' Agarwal said.

In a statement, OYO said with VaccinAid, as a part of the booking journey, users on its app will have visibility of hotels and homes with vaccinated staff, either with the first dose or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

This enables users to book hotels with immunized staff and thereby acts as an accelerator on both sides of the platform, it added.

''This initiative is crucial to aid the recovery of impacted industries across the board, specifically for travel due to pandemic-led restrictions and the worry of stepping out,'' OYO Global COO & Chief Product Officer Abhinav Sinha said.

OYO Hotels & Homes currently has over 1,00,000 small hotels and homeowners across 800 cities in 80 countries on its platform.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Sports News Roundup: Lightning's Maroon to have heard; three others fined; Six Angels outpitch Dodgers, 2-1, to take LA series and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-FANGS and BATS sell-off spooks world stocks

Global stock markets were set for a second day of sharp losses on Tuesday as the combination of inflation worries and an anti-monopoly drive in China sent the worlds mightiest tech giants tumbling. Europe had touched a record high on Monday...

Russian governor: School shooting in Kazan kills 7 students

A school shooting erupted Tuesday morning in the Russian city of Kazan, killing seven students and leaving 16 other people hospitalised with wounds, a Russian governor reported.Rustam Minnikhanov, governor of the Tatarstan republic which ha...

EU asks AstraZeneca to deliver 120 million vaccines by end of June

The European Union wants AstraZeneca to deliver at least 120 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine by the end of June, a lawyer representing the EU said on Tuesday at the opening of a legal case against the company over delayed supplies. Th...

FACTBOX-New German climate targets due on Wednesday

The German cabinet is due to agree on tighter sector targets for carbon emission curbs on Wednesday and probably bring forward an exit date for ending coal generation currently set at 2038. A draft law, seen by Reuters httpswww.reuters.comb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021