Jana Small Finance Bank launches I choose my number feature

Bengaluru, May 11 (PTI)Jana Small Finance Bank on Tuesday announced the launch of I choose my number feature for all its customers across India.

This new feature gives the banks existing and new customers the option to select their favourite numbers as their savings or current account number, it said in a statement.

The allocation of the account number chosen by the customer will be subject to availability of the requested number, the bank said.

The bank's MD and CEO, Ajay Kanwal, said: ''This added feature will help customers relate and connect to the bank more closely as they choose auspicious or lucky numbers.'' PTI RS ROH ROH

