Left Menu

EMERGING MARKETS-FX comes off record high, stocks tumble as inflation concerns weigh

Most emerging market currencies and stocks on Tuesday eased from recent highs as investors braced for a possible spike in U.S. inflation, while the Turkish lira led losses after its current account deficit widened in March.

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2021 14:25 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 14:25 IST
EMERGING MARKETS-FX comes off record high, stocks tumble as inflation concerns weigh

Most emerging market currencies and stocks on Tuesday eased from recent highs as investors braced for a possible spike in U.S. inflation, while the Turkish lira led losses after its current account deficit widened in March. A slight uptick in the dollar dragged MSCI's index of emerging market currencies down 0.3% from record highs. Stocks were set for their worst day in six weeks, trading nearly 1.5% lower.

The dollar index hovered near multi-month lows with lofty commodity prices lending support to exporters' currencies. But given recent strength in the U.S. economy, coupled with continued liquidity measures by the Federal Reserve, investors were looking at the possibility of a substantially higher-than-expected inflation reading on Wednesday.

"Consumer price data for April will be reasonably high tomorrow as expected as the effects of the pandemic will now be fully reflected," Antje Praefcke, an analyst at Commerzbank, said. "Higher commodity prices might begin to affect the producer and consumer prices and the dollar might find some short-term support tomorrow, if the consumer prices surprise notably on the upside."

While the U.S. labour market has a long road to recovery, investors fear a spike in inflation could push the Fed into bringing forward policy tapering. Turkey's lira weakened 0.4%, the most among currencies in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, after the country's current account deficit in March widened to $3.329 billion.

Still, a forecast-beating 16.6% year-on-year gain in industrial output in March capped further losses in the lira. South Africa's rand was subdued ahead of local manufacturing data, while Russia's rouble firmed 0.1%, tracking a recent gain in oil prices, even though crude came back a bit on Tuesday.

Most Central European currencies were subdued against the euro with Hungary's forint, Poland's zloty and the Czech crown trading almost flat. Hungary's headline inflation shot up to its highest since 2012 in April, hitting a year-on-year rate of 5.1%, data showed, while the Czech Republic also saw a stronger-than-expected jump. But only the Czech central bank is expected to hike interest rates this year.

In Poland, the building of the Supreme Court was evacuated due to a bomb threat, the day its Civil Chamber is due to issue highly anticipated guidance on Swiss franc mortgages. For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2021, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2021, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see For RUSSIAN market report, see

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Sports News Roundup: Lightning's Maroon to have heard; three others fined; Six Angels outpitch Dodgers, 2-1, to take LA series and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-FANGS and BATS sell-off spooks world stocks

Global stock markets were set for a second day of sharp losses on Tuesday as the combination of inflation worries and an anti-monopoly drive in China sent the worlds mightiest tech giants tumbling. Europe had touched a record high on Monday...

Russian governor: School shooting in Kazan kills 7 students

A school shooting erupted Tuesday morning in the Russian city of Kazan, killing seven students and leaving 16 other people hospitalised with wounds, a Russian governor reported.Rustam Minnikhanov, governor of the Tatarstan republic which ha...

EU asks AstraZeneca to deliver 120 million vaccines by end of June

The European Union wants AstraZeneca to deliver at least 120 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine by the end of June, a lawyer representing the EU said on Tuesday at the opening of a legal case against the company over delayed supplies. Th...

FACTBOX-New German climate targets due on Wednesday

The German cabinet is due to agree on tighter sector targets for carbon emission curbs on Wednesday and probably bring forward an exit date for ending coal generation currently set at 2038. A draft law, seen by Reuters httpswww.reuters.comb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021