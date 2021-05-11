Left Menu

States to receive 7 lakh additional COVID-19 vaccine doses within next 3 days: Centre

New Delhi, May 11 PTI More than 90 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and UTs which will receive over 7 lakh additional doses in the next three days, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.The Centre has so far provided more than 18 crore vaccine doses 18,00,03,160 to states and UTs free of cost.

States to receive 7 lakh additional COVID-19 vaccine doses within next 3 days: Centre

New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) More than 90 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and UTs which will receive over 7 lakh additional doses in the next three days, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The Centre has so far provided more than 18 crore vaccine doses (18,00,03,160) to states and UTs free of cost. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 17,09,71,429 doses. ''More than 90 lakh COVID Vaccine doses (90,31,691) are still available with the states and UTs to be administered. States with negative balance are showing more consumption (including wastage) than vaccine supplied as they have not reconciled the vaccine they have supplied to Armed Forces,'' the ministry said. States and UTs will receive 7,29,610 additional vaccine doses in addition within the next three days. The ministry said the Government of India has been supporting the nationwide vaccination drive by providing COVID vaccines free of cost to states and UTs. Implementation of the Liberalized and Accelerated Phase 3 Strategy of COVID-19 Vaccination has started from 1st May 2021. In the strategy it is made clear that every month only 50 per cent of the total Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) cleared vaccine doses of any manufacturer would be procured by the Centre. The Centre would continue to procure its share of 50 per cent of the monthly CDL cleared vaccines and would continue to make it available to state governments free of cost as was being done earlier.

