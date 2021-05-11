Left Menu

Flipkart plans to expand fulfilment centre capacity for grocery amid growing demand

The e-commerce giant will open 5 new fulfilment centres over the next three months to bring the ease of online grocery shopping to more users across the country. Flipkart, which currently serves close to 64,000 orders a day, aims to fulfil over 73,000 grocery orders per day with the additional fulfilment centre capacity.

Updated: 11-05-2021 14:43 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 14:43 IST
Currently, the Flipkart Grocery fulfilment centre network is spread across major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad, among others and offers over 7,000 products across more than 200 categories. Image Credit: ANI

Flipkart on Tuesday announced plans to add over 8 lakh square feet of warehousing space to strengthen its grocery supply chain infrastructure and cater to the growing demand across India.

"During these challenging times, e-commerce has emerged as a safe means of making purchases. Customer safety is at the centre of the Flipkart group's efforts and our new grocery supply chain infrastructure will help us serve more customers in the country who can order daily essentials seamlessly and avail of contactless delivery," noted Smrithi Ravichandran, Vice President, Grocery, Flipkart.

Last month, the e-commerce giant announced the expansion of Flipkart Quick, its hyperlocal service that ensures safe and seamless delivery of daily essentials in 90 minutes or less, to six new cities including Delhi, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Noida, Hyderabad and Pune.

