Left Menu

Zinc futures up on spot demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2021 14:58 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 14:58 IST
Zinc futures up on spot demand

Zinc prices on Tuesday rose 0.6 per cent to Rs 236.40 per kg in the futures trade on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for the May delivery rose by Rs 1.40, or 0.6 per cent, to Rs 236.40 per kg in 2,399 lots.

Analysts said fresh positions created by traders after positive demand from consumer industries supported prices here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Prioritise vaccinating those due for second dose of COVID-19 vaccine: Centre to states

The Centre appealed to states on Tuesday to prioritize vaccinating those due for the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine and reserve at least 70 percent of the shots supplied from the central pool for the purpose.States have also been urged to ...

FinMin, NDB to hold seminar on importance of social infra financing, digital tech use

The Finance Ministry and New Development Bank NDB will organise a seminar on the importance of Social Infrastructure Financing and use of Digital Technologies.The seminar, as part of the economic and financial cooperation agenda under the I...

European C'ship: Rijiju wishes Indian shooters luck, tells them not to break COVID-19 protocol

Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, on Tuesday asked the Indian athletes to never break Covid-19 protocols of other countries. Rijijus remarks came as the Indian shooting contingent departed for Croatia on Tuesday...

DAG fundraiser sale collects Rs 1 crore for COVID-19 relief care

The week-long DAG fundraiser sale of artworks concluded within 36 hours, raising Rs 1 crore in support of the charity institutions working towards Covid-19 relief in India, announced the organisers on Tuesday.Notably, 46 out of the 51 art w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021