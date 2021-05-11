Gold futures fall on low demand

Gold prices fell by Rs 134 to Rs 47,817 per 10 gram in the futures trade on Tuesday, as speculators reduced their positions amid low demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for the June delivery traded lower by Rs 134, or 0.28 per cent, at Rs 47,817 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 9,388 lots.

Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to trimming of positions by participants.

Globally, gold traded 0.08 per cent lower at USD 1,836.10 an ounce in New York.

