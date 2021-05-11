Left Menu

C Krishniah Chetty Group of Jewellers introduces virtual try-on feature

C Krishniah Chetty Group of Jewellers has introduced a virtual try-on feature for consumers wanting to buy jewellery as Akshaya Tritiya approches amid localised Covid-19 lockddowns.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 11-05-2021 15:25 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 15:25 IST
Being locked down does not mean one cannot buy jewellery. Image Credit: ANI

C Krishniah Chetty Group of Jewellers has introduced a virtual try-on feature for consumers wanting to buy jewellery as Akshaya Tritiya approches amid localised Covid-19 lockddowns. The entire store is available on CKC Live with the latest designs, pricing and size options. Video shopping operates between 6:00 am and 5.00 pm with prior online booking, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Executive Director Chaitanya V Cotha said: "Shopping from home is an excellent option with convenience and comfort being its biggest perk. Of course, the benefits you can derive depend on the facilities, range of products and the brand's repute." With a large number of people coming to terms with social distancing, the 150-year-old jewellery company is banking on increasing sales online. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

