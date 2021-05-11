Left Menu

Piaggio Vehicles adds 100 dealerships pan-India in commercial, PV biz in 100 days

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-05-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 15:30 IST
Piaggio Vehicles adds 100 dealerships pan-India in commercial, PV biz in 100 days

Piaggio Vehicles on Tuesday said it has added 100 dealerships in both its commercial and passenger vehicle businesses across India in 100 days despite challenging times.

The company also said its two-wheeler business grew over 90 per cent in the first quarter of 2021 and has seen growth in market share in the commercial vehicle and two wheeler spaces, helped by an expanded network.

Piaggio Vehicles is Italian auto major Piaggio's wholly-owned domestic subsidiary.

Besides having the largest network in the three-wheelers space, Piaggio has a strong presence in the two-wheeler segment as well.

The addition of 100 dealerships takes the dealer network to over 725 dealerships and 1,100 touch points across the country, Piaggio Vehicles (PVPL) said in a release.

The company said it has increased its reach in the three-wheeler and two-wheeler business and expanded further in the commercial vehicle space by opening up electric experience; and the aim is to increase the presence further to various parts of the country.

The addition of 100 dealerships is part of this strategy, it said.

The automaker said it has a strong network of distributors and retailers to cater to the aftermarket segment as well, and it is also strengthening its network presence in various countries overseas.

“It is our endeavour to continue providing best in class and style offerings to our customers both in the two-wheeler and three-wheeler space across our brands including Vespa, Aprilia and Ape. We have the advantage of understanding customer needs in India with the added advantage of our strong R&D in Europe and India,” said Diego Graffi, MD and CEO, PVPL.

He said the company has a slew of products and engines that it has access to; and will bring in the required ones to India, based on the customer requirements and suitability.

“To ensure these offerings come closer to the customer we are expanding our reach and the addition of these 100 dealerships is a step in that direction. We are focusing on enhancing Piaggio's market share and expanding consumer preference towards our various iconic brands in the two-wheeler and three-wheeler space.

“Despite the challenges during these times of the pandemic, we have expanded our network across various states in the country and are also strengthening our presence overseas,” Graffi added.

He also said that Piaggio sees many new opportunities for its business in the domestic market, which is poised to grow and play a dominant role within its global business, he said.

By launching the Aprilia SXR 160 and the planned roll out of the Aprilia SXR 125, which is expected soon, the company said it is strengthening its product offerings in the two-wheeler space.

Despite the pandemic, Piaggio continued to invest in emerging technologies and has continued to unveil new products every quarter, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sensex dips 341 points on profit booking, metals and financials hit

Equity benchmark indices traded in a narrow band and closed over half a per cent lower on Tuesday tracking weak global cues amid inflation fears. Besides, experts said the market sentiment faced headwinds as infections and deaths surge due ...

Singapore PM condemns alleged attack on woman of Indian descent over mask

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has condemned an alleged racist attack on a local woman of Indian descent after media reported she was kicked and abused for not wearing a mask, in a case that is being investigated by police.In a Fa...

Ram Karan Verma appointed as next Ambassador of India to Central African Republic

Ram Karan Verma has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to the Central African Republic, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.Earlier, Verma, a 1987 Indian Foreign Services IFS was the Ambassador of Indi...

Prioritise vaccinating those due for second dose of COVID-19 vaccine: Centre to states

The Centre appealed to states on Tuesday to prioritize vaccinating those due for the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine and reserve at least 70 percent of the shots supplied from the central pool for the purpose.States have also been urged to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021