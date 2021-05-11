Left Menu

Prince Pipes to donate 100 oxygen concentrators to Bihar, Raj govts this month

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 15:30 IST
Prince Pipes to donate 100 oxygen concentrators to Bihar, Raj govts this month

Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd (PPFL) on Tuesday said it will donate 100 units of oxygen concentrators to Bihar and Rajasthan governments in two phases within this month.

“We are airlifting over 100 units of oxygen concentrators in 2 phases to be handed over to the state machinery of Bihar and Rajasthan in two phases within this month,'' PPFL Assistant Vice President (Strategy) Nihar Chheda said in a statement.

The equipment sourced is ''CE certified and compliant with WHO guidelines,'' he said.

''With the urgency of supporting the medical infrastructure of hospitals in these states, the units will help in reducing dependency on oxygen cylinders as the concentrators obtain oxygen from ambient air and can be used for flexible patient treatment,'' Chheda added.

PPFL is one of India's largest integrated piping solutions and multi polymer manufacturers, based in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sensex dips 341 points on profit booking, metals and financials hit

Equity benchmark indices traded in a narrow band and closed over half a per cent lower on Tuesday tracking weak global cues amid inflation fears. Besides, experts said the market sentiment faced headwinds as infections and deaths surge due ...

Singapore PM condemns alleged attack on woman of Indian descent over mask

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has condemned an alleged racist attack on a local woman of Indian descent after media reported she was kicked and abused for not wearing a mask, in a case that is being investigated by police.In a Fa...

Ram Karan Verma appointed as next Ambassador of India to Central African Republic

Ram Karan Verma has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to the Central African Republic, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.Earlier, Verma, a 1987 Indian Foreign Services IFS was the Ambassador of Indi...

Prioritise vaccinating those due for second dose of COVID-19 vaccine: Centre to states

The Centre appealed to states on Tuesday to prioritize vaccinating those due for the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine and reserve at least 70 percent of the shots supplied from the central pool for the purpose.States have also been urged to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021