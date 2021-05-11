Left Menu

Western Union Launches Cross-border Payments on Google Pay

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-05-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 15:44 IST
Western Union Launches Cross-border Payments on Google Pay
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

U.S. Google Pay Users will be able to Send Funds Worldwide via Western Union's Global Financial Network of Bank accounts, Wallets, Cards and Retail, later this year MUMBAI, India and SINGAPORE, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States, the world's largest sender of cross-border consumer-to-consumer payments and India, the world's largest receiver, along with Singapore, will be the first of three countries to benefit from Western Union's linking of its cross-border platform capabilities with Google Pay.

Western Union (NYSE: WU), a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, and Google have teamed up to allow people in the U.S. to access Western Union's highly rated digital user experience from the Google Pay app, helping them to easily make payments to family and friends worldwide with reliability, convenience, and speed.

Commencing today, Google Pay users in the U.S. will enjoy a seamless peer-to-peer in-app experience when sending cross-border payments to family and friends through Western Union's bank account or retail network throughout India and Singapore. Users may fund their transactions using Google Pay (debit or credit card linked to their Google Pay account), bank account or card.

Google Pay users in the U.S. will be able to send money to their family and friends worldwide by year-end. They can choose to pay out across Western Union's global financial network of billions of bank accounts and millions of wallets and cards in 125 countries, or more than half a million retail locations in 200 countries and territories, in minutes.

''We are pleased to link our digital cross-border capabilities to bring real worldwide connectivity with a few taps for Google Pay's vast and growing userbase, commencing in India and Singapore,'' said, Shelly Swanback, President, Western Union Product and Platform.

''The pandemic continues to have a devastating impact on communities, customers and colleagues in many parts of Asia, especially in India and Latin America. This convenient channel will help people continue supporting one another in these trying times as they reimagine how they can pay and move money worldwide,'' she said.

Google Pay's user base includes 150 million people in 40 countries. The company's redesigned Google Pay app (Android and iOS) gives people a safe, simple and helpful way to pay and manage their finances. Cross-border payments are not just a lifeline for loved ones; they form the financial backbone for many economies,'' said Josh Woodward, Director of Product Management, Google Pay. ''For many people with families abroad, sending money home is something they do as frequently as every month. By teaming up with Western Union, we are providing a way for Google Pay users to send money quickly, safely and reliably from the Google Pay app.'' Swanback adds, ''This collaboration demonstrates the demand and accelerated need for our advanced payments. Our platform services offered through digital partnerships continue to advance Western Union's growth strategy.'' This announcement is Western Union's latest move to embed its cross-border, cross-currency platform capabilities into leading third-party platforms and marketplaces and follows similar agreements with financial, telecom and tech players worldwide. Western Union's platform; through a single access point offers the choice of multiple sending and receiving channels and funding options while meeting cross-border currency, compliance, and settlement requirements worldwide.

WU-G About Western Union The Western Union Company (NYSE: W.U.) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. Western Union's platform provides seamless cross-border flows and its leading global financial network bridges more than 200 countries and territories and over 130 currencies. We connect businesses, financial institutions, governments, and consumers through one of the world's widest reaching networks, accessing billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets, and cards, and over half a million retail locations. Western Union connects the world to bring boundless possibilities within reach. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Suez Canal chief says southern stretch to be expanded

The Suez Canal Authority SCA plans to expand and deepen the southern stretch of the waterway where a container ship became jammed and blocked traffic for six days in March, Chairman Osama Rabie said in a televised address on Tuesday.Rabie p...

COVID-19: Delhi records 12,481 cases, 347 deaths

With a single-day rise of 12,481 cases, Delhis COVID-19 tally has climbed to 13,48,699, while the death toll due to the viral disease has shot up to 20,010 with 347 more people succumbing to it, authorities said on Tuesday.According to a bu...

Bulgaria president calls snap election for July 11

Bulgarias President Rumen Radev called a snap parliamentary election on Tuesday for July 11 and appointed Stefan Yanev, his close security and defence adviser, as caretaker prime minister until a new government is formed.The European Unions...

Sensex dips 341 points on profit booking, metals and financials hit

Equity benchmark indices traded in a narrow band and closed over half a per cent lower on Tuesday tracking weak global cues amid inflation fears. Besides, experts said the market sentiment faced headwinds as infections and deaths surge due ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021