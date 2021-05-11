Left Menu

Migrate World Expands in India; Opens Offices in New Delhi and Mumbai

Migrate World India will be facilitating the process for executives and high profiled individuals and families of gaining residency or second citizenship and passport in different countries in as little as 3 to 6 months through government set investment programmes.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2021 15:54 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 15:54 IST
Migrate World Expands in India; Opens Offices in New Delhi and Mumbai

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Migrate World, headquartered in Dubai with offices across the world, has announced its expansion into the Indian Market by opening offices in New Delhi and Mumbai. It shall be offering a wide range of services, from Citizenship and Residency by Investment to company formation. Migrate World India will be facilitating the process for executives and high profiled individuals and families of gaining residency or second citizenship and passport in different countries in as little as 3 to 6 months through government set investment programmes. All this is achieved while adhering to universal sustainability principles as participants of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC).

Currently, the Indian passport ranks 84th in the Global Passport Index and allows visa-free or visa on arrival access to only 58 countries. Holding a stronger passport can allow the freedom of travel all over the world and is an enticing reason for gaining foreign citizenship. “Ever since the pandemic hit, we’ve noticed a 40% increase in our enquiries from Indian citizens. People have been reaching out to look at different options,” says Shalini Lambah, Country Head, Migrate World India.

In addition to firm favourites like the US, UK and Canada, HNIs from India are also exploring other locations such as Portugal, Greece, Malta, Cyprus and other European countries. Caribbean countries such as St. Kitts, St. Lucia and Grenada are also desirable Citizenship By Investment locations for Indians, allowing access to more than 140+ visa-free countries on arrival. “With over 17 years of experience, we take care of all end to end requirements for our clients to enable a completely smooth emigration process - one that needs the least attention from our clientele. We also work with the local authorized property brokers to ensure your investment adds value to your portfolio. Operating within the laws of various countries, we offer complete assistance in all legal services. After an in-depth evaluation of the region, we identify exciting possibilities for our clients and provide unique tailored services. Our extra efforts translate into fewer delays in concluding the process,” says Mr. Shivaz Rai, MD, Migrate World India, on offering a seamless experience to the hundreds of wealthy individuals and their advisors who rely on Migrate World India’s expertise to give flight to their dreams of becoming true citizens of the world with visa-free access across countries. About Migrate World India Migrate World India specializes in facilitating the process for executives and high profiled individuals and families of gaining residency or a second citizenship and passport in different countries in as little as 3 to 6 months through a government set investment. All this is achieved while adhering to universal sustainability principles as participants of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC).

Headquartered in Dubai, with affiliate offices and on ground staff across the globe, Migrate World India offers a wide range of services, from citizenship and residency by investment, to universal real estate, company formation and numerous multi-family office services. With over 17 years of experience in individualizing every client case, they help clients become citizens of the world legally, proficiently and professionally. For more information, please visit www.migrateworld.com. Image: Shivaz Rai, MD, Migrate World India PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Suez Canal chief says southern stretch to be expanded

The Suez Canal Authority SCA plans to expand and deepen the southern stretch of the waterway where a container ship became jammed and blocked traffic for six days in March, Chairman Osama Rabie said in a televised address on Tuesday.Rabie p...

COVID-19: Delhi records 12,481 cases, 347 deaths

With a single-day rise of 12,481 cases, Delhis COVID-19 tally has climbed to 13,48,699, while the death toll due to the viral disease has shot up to 20,010 with 347 more people succumbing to it, authorities said on Tuesday.According to a bu...

Bulgaria president calls snap election for July 11

Bulgarias President Rumen Radev called a snap parliamentary election on Tuesday for July 11 and appointed Stefan Yanev, his close security and defence adviser, as caretaker prime minister until a new government is formed.The European Unions...

Sensex dips 341 points on profit booking, metals and financials hit

Equity benchmark indices traded in a narrow band and closed over half a per cent lower on Tuesday tracking weak global cues amid inflation fears. Besides, experts said the market sentiment faced headwinds as infections and deaths surge due ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021