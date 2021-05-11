IFFCO Kisan sells 1 lakh tonne of cattle feed worth Rs 160 cr in FY21

Fertiliser major IFFCO's arm IFFCO Kisan Sanchar Ltd on Tuesday said it has sold one lakh tonnes of cattle feed worth Rs 160 crore in financial year 2020-21 and is considering setting up its own plant to meet the rising demand.

IFFCO Kisan Sanchar had entered the compound cattle feed business on a pilot basis during 2019-20 financial year. It has currently partnered with third-party manufacturers.

The FY21 was its first full year of operation for the cattle feed business.

IFFCO Kisan Sanchar Ltd said in a statement that it sold 1 lakh tonnes of cattle feed valued at Rs 160 crore during fiscal 2020-21.

The cattle feed business now contributes about 30 per cent of its total business, the company added.

New Delhi-based IFFCO Kisan is now looking at widening its tie-up with third-party manufacturers and is also considering setting up its own feed manufacturing facilities.

IFFCO Kisan Sanchar National Sales Head Ganesh Dash said, ''We already have tie-ups with seven cattle feed manufacturers. As the customers have put in lots of faith in our products, we are now looking to tie up with five more manufacturers.'' He said the company is also contemplating setting up its own manufacturing plant or take plants on lease for meeting the rising demand for cattle feed.

''IFFCO Kisan cattle feed is getting a tremendous response from customers because our entire focus is on quality.

''Our cattle feed is manufactured from the best of the raw materials using the highest standards of manufacturing and as per the guidelines given by the Bureau of Indian Standards,'' Dash added.

The raw material is sourced directly from the farms.

''Our cattle feed maintains the right amount of urea composition. As per the standards, the urea composition in cattle feed should not be more than 1 per cent,'' Dash said.

He added that high urea feed available in the market increases milk productivity. ''But, (it) has serious negative implications on calf health, including increase in cattle mortality rate, growing number of miscarriages in cattle, and delayed conceiving.'' IFFCO Kisan said its cattle feed is prepared according to the National Dairy Development Board's guidelines.

Cooperative IFFCO, telecom major Bharti Airtel and Star Global Resources Ltd have promoted IFFCO KISAN SANCHAR LTD (IFFCO Kisan).

IFFCO holds 72.99 per cent share in IFFCO Kisan.

IFFCO Kisan operates in four major verticals — value-added service provider to farmers; cattle feed; agri tech; telecom and call centre services.

