Dine-out, work out, see a movie: Belgium to ease lockdown on June 9

Bars, restaurants, cinemas, and fitness centers will be allowed to welcome guests indoors from June 9, Belgian broadcaster VRT reported on Tuesday.

The Belgian government is meeting on Tuesday to discuss the further easing of restrictions imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus, including allowing Belgians to meet more people inside, attend large festivals in the summer, and travel abroad.

