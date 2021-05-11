Left Menu

Dine-out, work out, see a movie: Belgium to ease lockdown on June 9

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 11-05-2021 16:18 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 16:08 IST
Dine-out, work out, see a movie: Belgium to ease lockdown on June 9
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Bars, restaurants, cinemas, and fitness centers will be allowed to welcome guests indoors from June 9, Belgian broadcaster VRT reported on Tuesday.

The Belgian government is meeting on Tuesday to discuss the further easing of restrictions imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus, including allowing Belgians to meet more people inside, attend large festivals in the summer, and travel abroad.

Also Read: S Korea: Controversy over Belgian ambassador's wife being accused of an assault

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Goa: Minor oxygen leakage at south Goa district hospital

A minor oxygen leakage occurred at the South Goa district hospital SGDH in Margao on Tuesday afternoon when the gas was being filled in the main storage tank on the campus from a tanker, but there is no casualty, a police official said.The ...

Time for change, says PM Johnson setting out his agenda for Britain

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday his government had an historic opportunity to change Britain in a written introduction to the Queens Speech which sets out his agenda to tackle inequality and level up the country.The crisis has ...

California man charged with using COVID loans to buy Ferrari

A Southern California man has pleaded not guilty to charges he obtained USD 5 million in federal coronavirus-relief loans for phony businesses and then used the money for lavish vacations and to buy a Ferrari, Bentley and Lamborghini, prose...

Suez Canal chief says southern stretch to be expanded

The Suez Canal Authority SCA plans to expand and deepen the southern stretch of the waterway where a container ship became jammed and blocked traffic for six days in March, Chairman Osama Rabie said in a televised address on Tuesday.Rabie p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021