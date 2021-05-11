Sany Embraces New Emission Norms - Launches 4 New Truck Cranes

Pune, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) As the nation is ushering into new emission standards - Sany India, a global leader in the CE Industry has successfully embraced the Bharat CEV Stage IV norms and upgraded & launched four new truck cranes; STC250C, STC450C, STC600C, and STC800C in the market. Adhering to the new emission norms, the new truck cranes have been manufactured at Sany India’s state-of-the-art manufacturing plant at Chakan in Pune to boost the government's ‘Make In India’ programme.

Equipped with the multimode power output function, Sany’s STC 250C consumes less power and the use of tipping over early-warning technology provides stability and safety during operation. Its maximum load-lifting capacity is 25 ton at working radius of 3mts, this model has maximum boom length of 33.5mts.

Mr. Sanjay Saxena Senior Vice President & Head of Heavy Equipment Business Unit, Sany Heavy Industry, India Pvt. Ltd., said, “We are very proud that, we have successfully launched 4 models of truck cranes in the market complying with the new emission standards. Being a market leader, the unveiling of our new CEV Stage IV truck cranes will boost our sales and help us sustain our leadership in the segment.” “Our truck cranes have been showing good traction in the market, led by road construction, refinery expansions, railways & metro projects and waterways etc. To meet the surging demands, Sany India is planning to launch more new products in the near future complying with CEV Stage IV emissions,” he added. Sany STC450C is laced with an adjustable hydraulic system and intelligent electric control system, which boasts its efficiency with low fuel consumption. Its maximum loading capacity is 45 tons at a Working Radius of 3mts, model comes with max boom length of 43.5mts. Latest to join the league, STC600C has a powerful lifting capacity of 60 ton at Working Radius of 3mts. This model has longest boom length of 45.5mts in its class. Adding more values, Sany India has introduced new STC800C with superior lifting capacity of 80tons at working radius of 3mts and maximum boom length-47.5 meter.

It is pertinent to mention that,Sany India, the leading global manufacturer of construction equipment in the country has carved a niche in the manufacturing space with its advanced robust products and ease of serviceability.

With these new additions, Sany India is optimistic that the Indian construction scenario would take a quantum leap into a new dimension of utility application and herald a new era in the industry. To provide round the clock customer service, Sany India has also set up a toll-free number 1800209337 for all queries related to sales and services.

About Sany India Sany India was incorporated in 2002 and offers the widest range of Construction Machinery in India & South Asia. In 2012, Sany India invested more than INR 500 crore to develop infrastructure for R&D, Manufacturing, Quality Inspection, Testing, and Service at their manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune. Through this facility, the company operates in four Business verticals viz: Excavator, Heavy Equipment, Concrete Machinery, and Renewable Energy. Presently, Sany India offers products like excavators, truck-mounted cranes, all-terrain and rough terrain cranes, crawler cranes, transit mixers, batching plants, boom pumps, trailer pumps, piling rigs, motor graders, pavers, compactors, reach stackers, rubber tyred gantry cranes, rail-mounted gantry cranes, mining equipment, wind turbine generators and many more. The company has already established a strong network of around 36 dealers across India and South Asia to cater to the growing demand and provide support to all its customers & associates. Sany has more than 15000 machines delivered on the ground, contributing to infrastructure development projects in India & other South Asian countries. Owing to its widest product range, superior build quality, service commitment, innovative solutions, and global expertise, Sany India has achieved market leadership in various construction equipment segments. With the Government of India’s focus on infrastructure development and modernization, the company is poised for tremendous growth. Image 1: STC250C Image 2: STC250C PWR PWR

