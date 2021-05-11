Left Menu

Gold declines Rs 212; silver tumbles Rs 973

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 16:26 IST
Gold declines Rs 212; silver tumbles Rs 973
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Gold in the national capital on Tuesday declined by Rs 212 to Rs 47,308 per 10 gram with a decline in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 47,520 per 10 gram.

Silver also tumbled Rs 973 to Rs 70,646 per kilogram from Rs 71,619 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading down at USD 1,834 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 27.34 per ounce.

''Gold prices traded under pressure on firm dollar and rebound in US bond yields,'' according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi will float global tender for coronavirus vaccine: Manish Sisodia

The Delhi government will float a global tender for procuring coronavirus vaccines, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday, as the city government grapples with a shortage of doses.Addressing a press conference here, he allege...

Ramp up Covaxin production, transfer manufacturing tech to those interested in developing it:AP CM to Centre

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday asked the Centre to direct Bharat Biotech and ICMR-NIV to transfer the Covaxin manufacturing technology and provide the viral strain to whoever is interested and capable of man...

Outlook for air cargo remains positive - IATA head

The head of global airline industry body IATA said that the outlook for cargo remains positive and demand was likely to be strong this year, as the air freight business continues to be the one bright spot in aviation during the pandemic.The...

Lebanon must fix debts, end prosecutor action or face power cut, says Turkish firm

Turkeys Karadeniz, which supplies electricity to Lebanon from power barges, told Beirut to halt action by the Lebanese prosecutor to seize its vessels and said it must draw up a plan to settle arrears to avoid a cut in supplies, a spokesper...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021