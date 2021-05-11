Left Menu

Tata Motors extends free service period amid pandemic

Tata Motors on Tuesday said it has extended warranty and free service period till June 30 for those passenger vehicle customers whose tenures are due on April 1 and May 31, in view of the ongoing curbs across the country due to the second wave of the pandemic. Several customers are unable to service vehicles scheduled for maintenance due to the ongoing lockdown across the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2021 16:40 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 16:27 IST
Image Credit:

Tata Motors on Tuesday said it has extended warranty and free service period till June 30 for those passenger vehicle customers whose tenures are due on April 1 and May 31, in view of the ongoing curbs across the country due to the second wave of the pandemic.

Several customers are unable to service vehicles scheduled for maintenance due to the ongoing lockdown across the country. To offer customers a seamless and hassle-free after-sales experience, the company has decided to extend the warranty and free service period but not kilometers, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Tata Motors Head – Customer Care (Domestic & International Business), Passenger Vehicles Business Unit Dimple Mehta said the surge in COVID-19 cases has led to a restriction on movements, and customers across the country are unable to bring or send their vehicles to authorized service centers for scheduled maintenance or repairs. ''Hence (it is) a challenge, when warranty and free service periods as per policy norms expire during the ongoing lockdown. We are committed to our customers and are offering them utmost support in these tough times by extending their warranty and free service period till June 30, 2021,'' Mehta added.

The company had recently announced that it has set in motion a comprehensive 'Business Agility Plan' to protect and serve the interests of its customers, dealers, and suppliers, it said. It has over 608 service centers across over 400 locations in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

