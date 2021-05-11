Left Menu

Ruchi Soya to acquire biscuits biz from Patanjali Natural Biscuits for Rs 60cr

Ruchi Soya Industries on Tuesday announced the acquisition of biscuits business from Patanjali Natural Biscuits Pvt Ltd PNBPL in a slump sale at Rs 60.02 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 16:41 IST
Ruchi Soya to acquire biscuits biz from Patanjali Natural Biscuits for Rs 60cr
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Ruchi Soya Industries on Tuesday announced the acquisition of biscuits business from Patanjali Natural Biscuits Pvt Ltd (PNBPL) in a slump sale at Rs 60.02 crore. The company, in a regulatory filing, said its Board of Directors on May 10 approved the signing of a Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) in this regard with the PNBPL.

The acquisition will be completed in the next two months, it added.

''The amount of consideration for the acquisition agreed under the BTA is Rs 60.02 crore. ...The transaction is undertaken on a slump sale basis,'' Ruchi Soya Industries said.

The consideration is payable in two tranches. About Rs 15 crore of the total purchase consideration will be paid on or before the closing date, while the rest Rs 45.01 crore will be paid within 90 days form the closing date, it said.

The transaction includes certain contract manufacturing agreements along with transfer of employees, assets (tangible and intangible), current assets and current liabilities, licenses and permits (excluding certain assets and liabilities of PNBPL as specified under the BTA), it said.

The objective of the acquisition is to expand the product portfolio of the existing business of the company, it added.

Ruchi Soya Industries said that this acquisition supports the company's ongoing strategy to consolidate its position as a leading FMCG player. Ruchi and PNBPL being related parties have agreed to a Non-Compete arrangement under which PNBPL and its respective affiliates including Patanjali Ayurved Limited cannot enter into any competing business of biscuits in India directly or indirectly, it added.

The turnover of the PNBPL was Rs 448 crore in 2019-20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi will float global tender for coronavirus vaccine: Manish Sisodia

The Delhi government will float a global tender for procuring coronavirus vaccines, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday, as the city government grapples with a shortage of doses.Addressing a press conference here, he allege...

Ramp up Covaxin production, transfer manufacturing tech to those interested in developing it:AP CM to Centre

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday asked the Centre to direct Bharat Biotech and ICMR-NIV to transfer the Covaxin manufacturing technology and provide the viral strain to whoever is interested and capable of man...

Outlook for air cargo remains positive - IATA head

The head of global airline industry body IATA said that the outlook for cargo remains positive and demand was likely to be strong this year, as the air freight business continues to be the one bright spot in aviation during the pandemic.The...

Lebanon must fix debts, end prosecutor action or face power cut, says Turkish firm

Turkeys Karadeniz, which supplies electricity to Lebanon from power barges, told Beirut to halt action by the Lebanese prosecutor to seize its vessels and said it must draw up a plan to settle arrears to avoid a cut in supplies, a spokesper...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021