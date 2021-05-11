Left Menu

LTI Named WSO2 Top Partner of the Year 2020 in APAC & ANZ Region

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-05-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 16:54 IST
LTI Named WSO2 Top Partner of the Year 2020 in APAC & ANZ Region

MUMBAI, India, May 11, 2021/PRNewswire-AsiaNet/ -- - To jointly build solutions on API Management and Microservices for global markets Larsen & Toubro Infotech (https://www.lntinfotech.com/) (BSE: 540005) (NSE: LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company has been named Partner of the Year 2020, APAC & ANZ by WSO2. LTI has received this recognition for rapidly building WSO2 expertise and delivering solutions based on WSO2's open-source API management and enterprise integration platforms.

LTI is uniquely positioned among WSO2 partners due to its end-to-end implementation, migration and AMS Services, 'Right-Fit' product evaluation and assessment services, global presence, an innovative and highly competitive joint commercial model, and deep client relationships.

As a preferred technology, research and development (R&D), and implementation partner for many WSO2 customers, LTI has also been successful in delivering focused and highly customized solutions that fit customers' complex technology landscapes.

Nachiket Deshpande, Chief Operating Officer, LTI, said: ''Microservices and open-source integration enable global enterprises to have a modern architecture that can grow and adapt to the changing business landscape. Our partnership with WSO2 enables us to create an innovative and highly competitive commercial model for our clients. We will continue to invest in this expertise and leverage our experience and expand globally.'' LTI offers Monolithic to Microservices integration framework to its clients based on WSO2's API management and enterprise integration platforms. LTI is a Global Systems Integration (GSI) Partner, the highest level of partnership, and it is the only GSI that is also a technology R&D partner.

Devaka Randeniya, Chief Revenue Officer, WSO2, said, ''We are excited to recognize LTI as our Partner of the Year 2020, APAC & ANZ for its exceptional performance in the region. LTI is a strategic partner using our industry-leading technology for API management and integration to provide customers with innovative solutions that deliver agility and a high return on investment. We look forward to strengthening our partnership with LTI to accelerate adoption in this region and globally.'' LTI has implemented modernization services using an API-First and Decentralized Integration approach with WSO2 products. It has developed Smart Integration Assistant (SIA) – a platform to provide enterprise-to-enterprise (E2E) integration services where WSO2 plays a key role in the overall architecture.

LTI and WSO2 will continue to deliver innovative and unique commercial models for global customers and prospects looking to take advantage of true 'APIfication'.

About LTI: LTI (NSE: LTI) is a global technology consulting and digital solutions Company helping more than 400 clients succeed in a converging world. With operations in 31 countries, we go the extra mile for our clients and accelerate their digital transformation with LTI's Mosaic platform enabling their mobile, social, analytics, IoT and cloud journeys. Founded in 1997 as a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited, our unique heritage gives us unparalleled real-world expertise to solve the most complex challenges of enterprises across all industries. Each day, our team of more than 35,000 LTItes enable our clients to improve the effectiveness of their business and technology operations and deliver value to their customers, employees and shareholders. Follow us at @LTI_Global About WSO2: Founded in 2005, WSO2 enables the composable enterprise. Our open-source, API-first, and decentralized approach helps developers and architects to be more productive and rapidly build digital products to meet demand. Customers choose us for our broad, integrated platform, approach to open source, and digital transformation methodology. The company's hybrid platform for developing, reusing, running, and managing integrations prevents lock-in through open-source software that runs on-premises or in the cloud. With offices in Australia, Brazil, Germany, Sri Lanka, the UK, and the US, WSO2 employs over 600 engineers, consultants, and professionals worldwide. Today, hundreds of leading brands and thousands of global projects execute 18.2 trillion transactions annually using WSO2 integration technologies.

Visit https://wso2.com to learn more. Follow WSO2 on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/wso2?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=apim_release_may21) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/wso2?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=apim_release_may21).

More information • WSO2 Announces Global Partnership with LTI (https://www.lntinfotech.com/news-event/wso2-announces-global-partnership-with-lti/) Connect with LTI: • Read our News (https://www.lntinfotech.com/news-events/) and Blogs (https://www.lntinfotech.com/blogs/) • Follow us on Twitter ( https://twitter.com/LTI_Global) and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/l&t-infotech) • Like us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/LarsenToubroInfotech/?hc_ref=SEARCH&fref=nf) • Watch our videos on YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/user/LarsenToubroInfotech) Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1044154/LTI_Logo.jpg Source: LTI PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Unprecedented India-UK mobility pact overcomes past barriers: Priti Patel

A new Migration and Mobility Partnership MMP signed between India and the UK recently is an unprecedented reciprocal agreement that will overcome the barriers around mobility and migration of the past, British Home Secretary Priti Patel has...

Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone's intriguing first look from 'Killers Of the Flower Moon' unveiled

Leonardo DiCaprio unveiled his and Lily Gladstones first look from their much-awaited Martin Scorseses period thriller drama titled Killers of the Flower Moon. Taking it to his Instagram handle, Caprio dropped an intriguing picture which se...

Britain's financial watchdog formally investigates Greensill

Britains Financial Conduct Authority said on Tuesday it was formally investigating the UK operations of collapsed supply chain finance company Greensill.We are also cooperating with counterparts in other UK enforcement and regulatory agenci...

Delhi will float global tender for coronavirus vaccine: Manish Sisodia

The Delhi government will float a global tender for procuring coronavirus vaccines, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday, as the city government grapples with a shortage of doses.Addressing a press conference here, he allege...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021