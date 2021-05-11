Left Menu

DCM Shriram to install 7 oxygen plants in govt hospitals in Gujarat, UP

An oxygen generation plant with pressure swing absorption technology would have a capacity of 10,000 litres per hour, the company said in a statement.These seven oxygen plants will be installed by May-end at government hospitals in Bharuch district, Gujarat and Hardoi district in Uttar Pradesh, it added.

DCM Shriram Ltd on Tuesday said it will install seven oxygen plants at government hospitals in one district each in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh by this month-end. An oxygen generation plant with pressure swing absorption technology would have a capacity of 10,000 litres per hour, the company said in a statement.

These seven oxygen plants will be installed by May-end at government hospitals in Bharuch district, Gujarat and Hardoi district in Uttar Pradesh, it added. “Considering the ongoing crisis, we are working closely with the state governments/ local administration to help our communities through setting up oxygen generation plants, providing oxygen concentrators.

“We will continue these efforts while keeping a close eye on the ongoing needs of our communities,'' the company's Chairman and Senior Managing Director Ajay Shriram said. DCM Shriram Ltd has also donated 100 oxygen concentrators to the District Administration and Medical College of Kota, Rajasthan. Additionally, the company provided technical support in setting up the oxygen generation plant at the Medical College, Kota.

DCM Shriram Ltd has repurposed its manufacturing facility at Kota (Rajasthan) and Bharuch (Gujarat) to produce sodium hypochlorite which is being given to state governments/local administration of Gujarat, Rajasthan and UP for sanitization purposes. These initiatives are being undertaken as part of the company's corporate social responsibility.

