Sitaram Poswal: Benefactor donates Rupees 11 lakh for oxygen cylinders and Covid aid

With the recent surge of Coronavirus cases in Rajasthan, the healthcare system of the state is facing increased difficulty in making oxygen cylinders, beds and other medical help available to patients.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 16:58 IST
Sitaram Poswal. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI/ThePRTree): With the recent surge of Coronavirus cases in Rajasthan, the healthcare system of the state is facing increased difficulty in making oxygen cylinders, beds and other medical help available to patients. Sitaram Poswal, a social worker and philanthropist has made an announcement to donate eleven lakh rupees to the Rajasthan Government for the procurement and supply of oxygen cylinders. Through his donation, Sitaram Poswal intends to assist the Government in increasing the availability of Covid help and medical aid in the state.

Sitaram Poswal has made use of social media to make the public gain in-depth information and knowledge on the Coronavirus pandemic. He encourages people to maintain a hygienic workplace and follow social distancing guidelines. In a discussion, Poswal said, "The importance of masks cannot be overstated. Wearing a mask shouldn't be considered a formality. The correct usage of a mask (covering your nose and mouth entirely) is crucial to saving yourself from getting infected." He also urged people to come forward and make uninformed people aware about the necessary precautions. Poswal believes that a community effort is needed to battle the pandemic.

Sitaram Poswal also said that he is grateful to be capable enough to provide help to people who need it and will be available in the future as well. Earlier, Poswal had made a large donation for the construction of the Ram mandir. He is also known to have provided financial and medical help to people affected by a fire accident in the state of Rajasthan.

This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

