Left Menu

Square Yards' FY21 revenue up 17 pc at Rs 349 cr

Housing brokerage firm Square Yards on Tuesday reported 17 per cent increase in revenue at Rs 348.8 crore during the last fiscal year from India and overseas business.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2021 17:19 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 16:59 IST
Square Yards' FY21 revenue up 17 pc at Rs 349 cr
Image Credit: StoryBlocks

Housing brokerage firm Square Yards on Tuesday reported a 17 percent increase in revenue at Rs 348.8 crore during the last fiscal year from India and overseas business. Its revenue stood at Rs 298.2 crore in 2019-20. Indian real estate operations contributed 50 percent to the overall revenue while 41 percent came from international business and the rest 9 percent from the mortgage business, Square Yards said in a statement. Gross profit increased 57 percent to Rs 139.9 crore in 2020-21 from Rs 88.9 crore in the previous year.

The Gross Transaction Value (GTV) stood at Rs 8,112 crore in the last fiscal year, up 33 percent from 2019-20. Tanuj Shori, Founder and CEO, Square Yards said, "This has been a breakout year for us where we were able to outperform the property industry by more than 70 percent and win substantial market share with double-digit EBITDA margins.'' All the new business segments have started showing strong traction, he said. NCR-based Square Yards has so far raised USD 50 million in equity and over USD 25 million in debt financing since its inception in 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Unprecedented India-UK mobility pact overcomes past barriers: Priti Patel

A new Migration and Mobility Partnership MMP signed between India and the UK recently is an unprecedented reciprocal agreement that will overcome the barriers around mobility and migration of the past, British Home Secretary Priti Patel has...

Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone's intriguing first look from 'Killers Of the Flower Moon' unveiled

Leonardo DiCaprio unveiled his and Lily Gladstones first look from their much-awaited Martin Scorseses period thriller drama titled Killers of the Flower Moon. Taking it to his Instagram handle, Caprio dropped an intriguing picture which se...

Britain's financial watchdog formally investigates Greensill

Britains Financial Conduct Authority said on Tuesday it was formally investigating the UK operations of collapsed supply chain finance company Greensill.We are also cooperating with counterparts in other UK enforcement and regulatory agenci...

Delhi will float global tender for coronavirus vaccine: Manish Sisodia

The Delhi government will float a global tender for procuring coronavirus vaccines, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday, as the city government grapples with a shortage of doses.Addressing a press conference here, he allege...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021