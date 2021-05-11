Left Menu

Chambal Fertilisers shares close over 3 pc higher after Q4 earnings

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 17:22 IST
Chambal Fertilisers shares close over 3 pc higher after Q4 earnings

Shares of Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals (CFCL) on Tuesday closed over 3 per cent higher after the company reported a surge in consolidated profit for the quarter ending March 31.

The stock jumped 9.35 per cent to Rs 244.25 on the BSE during the day. It closed at Rs 231, a gain of 3.43 per cent.

On the NSE, it closed with a jump of 3.37 per cent at Rs 231.15.

In traded volume terms, 3.51 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 80.46 lakh units at the NSE during the day.

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals on Monday reported a surge in consolidated profit for the quarter ending March 31 at Rs 541.75 crore compared to the same period of the previous financial year.

The company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 201.07 crore during the corresponding quarter of 2019-20, CFCL said in a BSE filing.

Its total revenue from operations for the quarter under review witnessed a decline of 16.67 per cent at Rs 1,640.76 crore as compared to Rs 1,969.09 crore in the same period of the financial year 2019-20.

For the full year, the company reported 42.59 per cent growth in profit at Rs 1,747.59 crore compared to 1,225.56 crore in 2019-20.

Total revenue from operation for the year 2020-21 went up by 4.20 per cent to Rs 12,719.01 crore as compared to Rs 12,205.95 crore in the previous fiscal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India's Olympic-bound shooting team leaves for training-cum-competition tour of Croatia

The Olympic-bound Indian shooting team on Tuesday left for Croatia for a two and a half months training-cum-competition tour, its final tune-up to the upcoming Tokyo Games.With coaches and support staff in tow, a 13-member Indian shooting t...

Unprecedented India-UK mobility pact overcomes past barriers: Priti Patel

A new Migration and Mobility Partnership MMP signed between India and the UK recently is an unprecedented reciprocal agreement that will overcome the barriers around mobility and migration of the past, British Home Secretary Priti Patel has...

Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone's intriguing first look from 'Killers Of the Flower Moon' unveiled

Leonardo DiCaprio unveiled his and Lily Gladstones first look from their much-awaited Martin Scorseses period thriller drama titled Killers of the Flower Moon. Taking it to his Instagram handle, Caprio dropped an intriguing picture which se...

Britain's financial watchdog formally investigates Greensill

Britains Financial Conduct Authority said on Tuesday it was formally investigating the UK operations of collapsed supply chain finance company Greensill.We are also cooperating with counterparts in other UK enforcement and regulatory agenci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021