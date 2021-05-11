Left Menu

Czech Republic's Karlovy Vary film festival plans August return

It took place online only in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. With vaccinations picking up pace and infection numbers slowing in the country of 10.7 million, organisers said they were planning for an Aug. 20-28 event, later than the usual early July start.

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 11-05-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 17:26 IST
Czech Republic's Karlovy Vary film festival plans August return

The Czech Republic's Karlovy Vary film festival, based in a spa town in the west of the country, plans to roll out the red carpet again in 2021, with organisers setting a later opening than usual on Tuesday. Launched in 1946 in what was then Czechoslovakia, the festival is now one of central and eastern Europe's leading cinema events. It took place online only in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With vaccinations picking up pace and infection numbers slowing in the country of 10.7 million, organisers said they were planning for an Aug. 20-28 event, later than the usual early July start. "We hope that in the coming months, vaccinations will move significantly forward and thus get the pandemic situation under control, so that it's possible to make the festival as safe as possible for guests and visitors," the festival's president Jiri Bartoska said in a statement.

He also said that the later start was a one-off and next year's 56th edition would be scheduled for early July. One of four major film festivals in Europe, Karlovy Vary's friendly and informal atmosphere attracts tens of thousands of visitors in normal years, many of them sleeping in tents.

Stars like Sharon Stone, Robert Redford and Julianne Moore have attended past events. The Czech government has begun easing COVID-19 restrictions, although hotels remain closed for now.

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India's Olympic-bound shooting team leaves for training-cum-competition tour of Croatia

The Olympic-bound Indian shooting team on Tuesday left for Croatia for a two and a half months training-cum-competition tour, its final tune-up to the upcoming Tokyo Games.With coaches and support staff in tow, a 13-member Indian shooting t...

Unprecedented India-UK mobility pact overcomes past barriers: Priti Patel

A new Migration and Mobility Partnership MMP signed between India and the UK recently is an unprecedented reciprocal agreement that will overcome the barriers around mobility and migration of the past, British Home Secretary Priti Patel has...

Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone's intriguing first look from 'Killers Of the Flower Moon' unveiled

Leonardo DiCaprio unveiled his and Lily Gladstones first look from their much-awaited Martin Scorseses period thriller drama titled Killers of the Flower Moon. Taking it to his Instagram handle, Caprio dropped an intriguing picture which se...

Britain's financial watchdog formally investigates Greensill

Britains Financial Conduct Authority said on Tuesday it was formally investigating the UK operations of collapsed supply chain finance company Greensill.We are also cooperating with counterparts in other UK enforcement and regulatory agenci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021