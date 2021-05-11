Left Menu

Siemens March-qtr net up over 90 pc at Rs 334 cr

In addition, the company is providing testing kits, oxygen concentrators, oxygen generators etc to hospitals around the country as our small contribution to society, he added.Siemens registered new orders from continuing operations of Rs 3,309 crore during the quarter, registering a 16.9 per cent increase over the same period last year.Revenue from continuing operations was Rs 3,298 crore, up 29.6 per cent.The company reported profit before tax from continuing operations of Rs 433 crore, up 94.8 per cent over the same period last year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 17:39 IST
Siemens March-qtr net up over 90 pc at Rs 334 cr

Siemens on Tuesday posted an over 90 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 334.4 crore for the March quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The consolidated net profit of the company stood at Rs 175.7 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2020, it said in a BSE filing.

Total income rose to Rs 3,540 crore in the March quarter from Rs 2,722.1 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company follows the October to September financial year.

''Order growth has been robust across all our businesses. There has been increased demand in our power transmission, digital grid and distribution systems businesses. Our digital industries segment saw growth in the machine tool and process automation businesses. ''The March-end quarter demonstrated a steady revival in the economy with both private and public sectors beginning to invest in anticipation of future growth,'' Siemens Limited Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Sunil Mathur said.

Stating that the second surge of the pandemic has impacted human lives in an unprecedented manner, Mathur said a cross-functional Siemens India Task Force Team has been working since March 2020 to coordinate the implementation of concrete measures to support employees at this difficult time. ''In addition, the company is providing testing kits, oxygen concentrators, oxygen generators etc to hospitals around the country as our small contribution to society,'' he added.

Siemens registered new orders from continuing operations of Rs 3,309 crore during the quarter, registering a 16.9 per cent increase over the same period last year.

Revenue from continuing operations was Rs 3,298 crore, up 29.6 per cent.

The company reported profit before tax from continuing operations of Rs 433 crore, up 94.8 per cent over the same period last year. The order backlog stands at a healthy Rs 12,677 crore, it added.

Siemens Limited focuses on intelligent infrastructure for buildings and distributed energy systems, among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India's Olympic-bound shooting team leaves for training-cum-competition tour of Croatia

The Olympic-bound Indian shooting team on Tuesday left for Croatia for a two and a half months training-cum-competition tour, its final tune-up to the upcoming Tokyo Games.With coaches and support staff in tow, a 13-member Indian shooting t...

Unprecedented India-UK mobility pact overcomes past barriers: Priti Patel

A new Migration and Mobility Partnership MMP signed between India and the UK recently is an unprecedented reciprocal agreement that will overcome the barriers around mobility and migration of the past, British Home Secretary Priti Patel has...

Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone's intriguing first look from 'Killers Of the Flower Moon' unveiled

Leonardo DiCaprio unveiled his and Lily Gladstones first look from their much-awaited Martin Scorseses period thriller drama titled Killers of the Flower Moon. Taking it to his Instagram handle, Caprio dropped an intriguing picture which se...

Britain's financial watchdog formally investigates Greensill

Britains Financial Conduct Authority said on Tuesday it was formally investigating the UK operations of collapsed supply chain finance company Greensill.We are also cooperating with counterparts in other UK enforcement and regulatory agenci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021