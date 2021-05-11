Left Menu

Yes Bank appoints Indranil Pan chief economist

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-05-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 17:47 IST
Private sector lender Yes Bank on Tuesday said it has appointed Indranil Pan as its chief economist.

Pan joins the bank from rival IDFC First Bank. Pan and his team will provide strategic and policy-level inputs for the bank, based on macroeconomic developments at global and national level, a statement said.

* * * * * Brickwork Ratings announces new appointment * Brickwork Ratings said Tanu Sharma has joined it as director in the core ratings function.

She joins the company from rival India Ratings and Research, and will be overseeing the North India large corporates analytical group, a statement said.

* * * * * Kfintech invests in Artivatic * General Atlantic-backed Kfintech on Tuesday said it has entered into insurance technology by making an undisclosed investment in Artivatic.ai.

The investment will help Kfin to diversify its business and support Artivatic in venturing into the South East Asia market, an official statement said.

