Britain's financial watchdog formally investigates Greensill

Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said on Tuesday it was formally investigating the UK operations of collapsed supply chain finance company Greensill.

"We are also cooperating with counterparts in other UK enforcement and regulatory agencies, as well as authorities in a number of overseas jurisdictions," FCA CEO Nikhil Rathi said in a letter to parliament's Treasury Select Committee.

Greensill Capital lent money to firms by buying their invoices at a discount, but it collapsed in March 2021 after insurers pulled their cover.

