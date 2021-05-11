Britain's financial watchdog formally investigates Greensill

Britain's financial watchdog formally investigates GreensillReuters | London | Updated: 11-05-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 17:50 IST
Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said on Tuesday it was formally investigating the UK operations of collapsed supply chain finance company Greensill.
"We are also cooperating with counterparts in other UK enforcement and regulatory agencies, as well as authorities in a number of overseas jurisdictions," FCA CEO Nikhil Rathi said in a letter to parliament's Treasury Select Committee.
Greensill Capital lent money to firms by buying their invoices at a discount, but it collapsed in March 2021 after insurers pulled their cover.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Britain extends COVID-19 vaccination drive to over-44s
Britain's Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier to visit Japan, S Korea on maiden deployment
Britain says Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier to visit Japan, S Korea on maiden deployment
Britain's COVID-19 vaccination drive extended to 42-year-olds and above
ANALYSIS-Bankers call for more bang to Britain's big finance fightback