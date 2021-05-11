Left Menu

ACC, Ambuja Cement accelerate decarbonisation agenda

Ambuja Cement and ACC - both operating companies of leading global building material and solutions organisation LafargeHolcim - said on Tuesday they have collectively accelerated their decarbonisation agenda.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-05-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 17:53 IST
ACC, Ambuja Cement accelerate decarbonisation agenda
Both companies have adopted the use of solar power in manufacturing process. Image Credit: ANI

Ambuja Cement and ACC - both operating companies of leading global building material and solutions organisation LafargeHolcim - said on Tuesday they have collectively accelerated their decarbonisation agenda. The aim is to generate clean and green energy in line with LafargeHolcim's net zero pledge and its ambition to reduce emissions from electricity. The decarbonisation agenda will be delivered through several measures -- from waste heat recovery to using more renewable energy and reducing the amount of clinker used in cement manufacture.

"We have been consistently striving to set new benchmarks in sustainable construction in India. Our approach to achieve this goal encompasses the three Ps: people, planet and profit," said Neeraj Akhoury, CEO of LafargeHolcim India and Managing Director & CEO of Ambuja Cements Ltd. "By adopting these decarbonisation measures, both ACC and Ambuja are giving momentum to their global net zero journey. As an advocate of strategic sustainability goals, we will continue to focus on responsible manufacturing and production," he said in a statement.

The companies are also partnering with power producers to install renewable energy facilities across its sites and increase its share of renewable energy from the grid. In addition to further reducing their carbon footprint, Ambuja and ACC have also adopted the use of solar power in their cement manufacturing process.

"We are a partner of the Cement Sustainability Initiative (CSI) in India which is a testament to our commitment to reduce carbon footprint. The adoption of these key levers will strengthen our focus on contributing to economic development, social development and environmental protection," said Sridhar Balakrishnan, Managing Director and CEO of ACC Ltd. Both companies have undertaken several CO2 reduction measures like clinker factor reduction, thermal substitution rate, thermal & electrical energy efficiency, renewable energy and adoption of new technologies.

They have comparatively low specific CO2 emissions in the world with about 530 kg and 512 kg CO2 per tonne of cementitious material for Ambuja Cement and ACC respectively. Together they are striving to further reduce their carbon emissions intensity to help reach LafargeHolcim's leading 2030 targets. To drive sustainability through technology, a waste heat recovery system (WHRS) will be installed at Ambuja Cements plants in Bhatapara (Chattisgarh), Suli and Rauri (Himachal Pradesh) and Marwar Mundwa (Rajasthan); and ACC plants in Jamul (Chattisgarh) and Kymore (Madhya Pradesh).

All projects are slated to be completed in the next two months. The investment of Rs 780 crore in WHRS adding over 76 MW capacity across six sites will be completed in the next two years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Scotland''s McLean to miss Euro 2020 due to knee injury

The player whose decisive penalties in two playoff shootouts helped Scotland to its first European Championship in 25 years was on Tuesday ruled out of the tournament through injury.Norwich midfielder Kenny McLean sustained significant dama...

Tokyo Olympic torch relay pulled off streets in Hiroshima

The Tokyo Olympic torch relay is being pulled off the streets in Hiroshima prefecture as COVID-19 cases rise in Japan barely 10 weeks before the opening ceremony.Hiroshima Governor Hidehiko Yuzaki said that a ceremony next week without the ...

Sebi makes dividend distribution policy must for top 1,000 listed cos

To strengthen corporate governance practices and disclosure requirements, Sebi has notified new rules, including that top 1,000 listed firms will have to formulate a dividend distribution policy.The regulator has also put in place a framewo...

Colombian cities brace for more COVID infections after protests

Colombias three largest cities are bracing for an extended third peak in coronavirus cases and over-stretched intensive care units after nearly two weeks of anti-government protests, local authorities said.Demonstrations fueled by outrage a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021