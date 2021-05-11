Left Menu

Palantir warns of sluggish second-quarter revenue growth

Palantir Technologies Inc warned of sluggish current-quarter revenue growth, even as the Peter Thiel-backed U.S. analytics company beat quarterly results on clinching large deals from government agencies and large corporations. Shares of the company, which are also pressured by a wider rout in tech-related stocks on concerns over higher inflation, were down 9% in premarket trading.

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 18:09 IST
Palantir warns of sluggish second-quarter revenue growth

Palantir Technologies Inc warned of sluggish current-quarter revenue growth, even as the Peter Thiel-backed U.S. analytics company beat quarterly results on clinching large deals from government agencies and large corporations.

Shares of the company, which are also pressured by a wider rout in tech-related stocks on concerns over higher inflation, were down 9% in premarket trading. Known mainly for its work with U.S. government and its allies in Europe and around the world, Palantir enables customers to integrate their data with its software platforms, which helps them get an analytical view of their operations.

Palantir said it expects second-quarter revenue to grow at the slowest pace as a public company. Quarterly revenue is set to rise 43% to $360 million, analysts were expecting $344.31 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Tech billionaire Peter Thiel-backed firm, which counts the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) as a customer, went public in September through a direct listing involving share offering from existing investors, as opposed to a traditional initial public offering.

Palantir said U.S. governmental revenue grew 83% in the first quarter from a year earlier, while revenue from commercial customers in the United States grew 72%. Its software products are used by customers across 40 industries and in more than 150 countries. Revenue rose 49% to $341.2 million, above estimates of $332.23 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Excluding items, the company earned a profit of 4 cents per share in line with analysts' expectation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Scotland''s McLean to miss Euro 2020 due to knee injury

The player whose decisive penalties in two playoff shootouts helped Scotland to its first European Championship in 25 years was on Tuesday ruled out of the tournament through injury.Norwich midfielder Kenny McLean sustained significant dama...

Tokyo Olympic torch relay pulled off streets in Hiroshima

The Tokyo Olympic torch relay is being pulled off the streets in Hiroshima prefecture as COVID-19 cases rise in Japan barely 10 weeks before the opening ceremony.Hiroshima Governor Hidehiko Yuzaki said that a ceremony next week without the ...

Sebi makes dividend distribution policy must for top 1,000 listed cos

To strengthen corporate governance practices and disclosure requirements, Sebi has notified new rules, including that top 1,000 listed firms will have to formulate a dividend distribution policy.The regulator has also put in place a framewo...

Colombian cities brace for more COVID infections after protests

Colombias three largest cities are bracing for an extended third peak in coronavirus cases and over-stretched intensive care units after nearly two weeks of anti-government protests, local authorities said.Demonstrations fueled by outrage a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021