Infosys wins Britvic contract

Infosys on Tuesday announced it has been selected by Britvic, one of the leading branded soft drinks businesses in Europe, as a strategic partner to help deliver its transformation roadmap and operations, across applications, Cloud infrastructure, service management, and end-user computing.

The Bengaluru-headquartered information technology services company said it will provide end-to-end IT services and deliver a technology-driven approach to fulfill Britvic's business goals and strategic digital transformation roadmap.

''Infosys will also simplify and streamline its cloud infrastructure and operations leveraging Infosys Cobalt while improving service delivery through analytics, automation, and process maturity,'' it said in a statement.

