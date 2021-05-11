Left Menu

Hyundai undertakes six-day maintenance shutdown at manufacturing plant

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 18:24 IST
Hyundai undertakes six-day maintenance shutdown at manufacturing plant

Hyundai Motor India has commenced annual maintenance shut down at its Chennai-based manufacturing facility for six days starting May 10 amid the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

The auto major, which sells models like Creta and Verna, noted that it is closely monitoring the ongoing situation in the country and is undertaking all pre-emptive measures amid the second wave of COVID-19.

''We have reinstated work from home practice for our employees, wherever possible, and have urged them to continue to stay safe at their homes. Our scheduled annual maintenance shutdown activities will take place between May 10 to May 15, 2021,'' the automaker said in a statement.

The company's Chennai-based manufacturing plant has an installed capacity to roll out around 7.5 lakh units per annum.

Besides, domestic market, the company exports vehicles to around 88 countries from its Chennai plant.

Hyundai noted that it is committed to the safety and well-being of its employees, customers, and other stakeholders across the country and will continue to follow the safety guidelines – both at the factory and its offices.

''Demonstrating our solidarity with the intention of the government to get more people vaccinated, we are organising vaccination camps at our manufacturing plant in Sriperumbudur for our staff through the office of the Sriperumbudur Government Primary Health Centre and with tie-ups with private hospitals,'' it said.

The company, through its philanthropic arm -- the Hyundai Motor India Foundation, has already announced a series of initiatives to offer infrastructural assistance to the most affected states of Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Paris catwalk shows to reopen in July after long COVID closure

Parisian catwalks reopen in July as the French government unwinds coronavirus lockdown measures, allowing live fashions show to resume, in fashion industry body announced on Tuesday.The annual Haute Couture Week will take place from July 5 ...

Little concerning that India hasn't picked any wrist spinner for WTC finals: Kaneria

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria reckons India has missed a trick by not picking a wrist spinner for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand as young Rahul Chahar would have added another dimension to their attack.La...

Paris catwalk shows to reopen in July after long COVID closure

Parisian catwalks reopen in July as the French government unwinds coronavirus lockdown measures, allowing live fashions show to resume, in fashion industry body announced on Tuesday.The annual Haute Couture Week will take place from July 5 ...

Scotland''s McLean to miss Euro 2020 due to knee injury

The player whose decisive penalties in two playoff shootouts helped Scotland to its first European Championship in 25 years was on Tuesday ruled out of the tournament through injury.Norwich midfielder Kenny McLean sustained significant dama...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021