Rlys delivers over 5,000 tonne of LMO in 22 days; U'khand set to be 9th state to receive O2 from IR

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 19:08 IST
The railways has delivered nearly 5,735 tonne of oxygen in over 390 tankers to various states, the national transporter said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Oxygen Express trains delivered 755 tonne of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) across the country.

More than 90 Oxygen Express trains have completed their journey so far.

Since April 19, 293 tonne of LMO has been offloaded in Maharashtra, nearly 1,630 tonne in Uttar Pradesh, 340 tonne in Madhya Pradesh, 812 tonne in Haryana, 123 tonne in Telangana, 40 tonne in Rajasthan, 120 tonne in Karnataka and more than 2,383 tonne in Delhi.

Stations near Dehradun (Uttarakhand) and Pune (Maharashtra) are also set to receive their first Oxygen Express trains.

While the first Oxygen Express train to Uttarakhand is expected to reach the state on Tuesday night with 120 tonne of the life-saving gas from Jharkhand's Tatanagar, the one to Pune is also set to reach its destination on Tuesday with more than 50 tonne of oxygen from Orissa's Angul.

A Green Corridor has also been channelled for a fast movement of the Oxygen Express trains, the railways said.

The trains are being run from steel plants that produce oxygen to different parts of the country.

The first Oxygen Express train was run on April 19, when empty tankers began their journey from Mumbai to be loaded with LMO from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

