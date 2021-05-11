Left Menu

Spain plans to allow Britons to enter without PCR test from May 20

Spain plans to lift its requirement for Britons to present a negative coronavirus PCR test upon arrival from May 20, provided that the infection rate in Britain keeps declining, the Spanish tourism minister said on Tuesday. "It will allow the opening of the British market so they can come to Spain," Reyes Maroto told reporters after a weekly cabinet meeting, offering a glimmer of hope to the flagging tourism sector.

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 19:52 IST
Spain plans to allow Britons to enter without PCR test from May 20
Image Credit: Flickr

Spain plans to lift its requirement for Britons to present a negative coronavirus PCR test upon arrival from May 20, provided that the infection rate in Britain keeps declining, the Spanish tourism minister said on Tuesday.

"It will allow the opening of the British market so they can come to Spain," Reyes Maroto told reporters after a weekly cabinet meeting, offering a glimmer of hope to the flagging tourism sector. Plans to lift the PCR requirement form part of a broader revision of EU regulations on non-essential travel from outside the bloc, which Maroto expected to be approved by May 20.

"They (Britons) could come from May 20 onwards without a PCR if the incidence rates are below the range currently under review, which is around 50" cases per 100,000 people, Maroto said. She also stressed that Spain must bring down its own infection rate to encourage the British government to lift restrictions on returning travellers.

Britain will allow international travel to resume from May 17 after months of banning most trips abroad, but Spain is not included in its so-called "green list" of safe destinations. That means Britons returning from a trip to Spain would have to self-isolate on arrival for 10 days and take two COVID-19 tests.

"We know what we have to do to allow British people to travel to Spain, which is to lower the cumulative incidence and keep on vaccinating," Maroto said. More than 18 million British tourists travelled to Spain in 2019, making up the biggest group of foreign visitors.

But that fell to just 3.2 million in 2020, a year in which international tourism to the country slumped 80% amid a succession of restrictions on travel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Business briefs

PNB, Geojit tie up for brokerage services Kochi, May 11 PTI Geojit Financial Services has entered into an agreement with Punjab National Bank to provide demat accounts through a three-in-one account to the state-run banks customers.Under th...

White House, seeking to further boost vaccines, touts ride shares

The White House on Tuesday announced a series of new steps aimed at boosting U.S. COVID-19 vaccination rates, including a partnership with ride-sharing services Uber and Lyft, as it seeks to reach President Joe Bidens July 4 reopening deadl...

UN chief condemns attack on peacekeeping mission in DRC

New York US, May 11 ANIXinhua UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday strongly condemned Mondays attack against a temporary position of the UN peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo DRC, which resulted in the ...

Congress creating false panic in fight against COVID-19: Nadda to Sonia Gandhi

BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday accused the Congress of misleading people and creating false panic in the fight against COVID-19, and alleged that the conduct of its leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, during the pandemic will be remembered...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021