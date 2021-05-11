Left Menu

Microfiance sector seeks RBI's additional support to combat COVID-19 second wave

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 19:59 IST
Microfiance sector seeks RBI's additional support to combat COVID-19 second wave

The microfinance industry has sought additional support, including an extension of the emergency credit line, from the Reserve Bank of India to combat the challenges arising out of the second COVID-19 wave.

Sa-Dhan an association of the microfinance sector, in a letter to the RBI, asked for the Partial Credit Guarantee Scheme 3.0, emergency credit line, special liquidity facility in addition to the recently announced support measures by the central bank.

“Just when we were coming out of the effects of the first wave of the pandemic, the second wave has descended on us with a vengeance.

“RBI timely intervention for the sector and its recent announcement of special long-term repo operations (SLTRO) of Rs 10,000 crore for Small Finance Banks and categorization of lending by SFBs to MFIs under Priority Sector Lending has been of immense help,'' Sa-Dhan executive director P Satish said.

Last week, the RBI has decided to conduct SLTRO of Rs 10,000 crore at the repo rate for the small finance banks (SFBs), to be deployed for fresh lending of up to Rs 10 lakh per borrower to provide further support to small business units, micro and small industries, and other unorganised sector entities adversely affected during the current wave of the pandemic.

In view of the fresh challenges brought on by the pandemic and to address the emergent liquidity position of smaller microfinance institutions (MFIs), SFBs are now being permitted to reckon fresh lending to smaller MFIs with an asset size of up to Rs 500 crore for on-lending to individual borrowers as priority sector lending. The RBI extended this up to March 31, 2022.

To charter through these difficult times, the industry need further extended support from the RBI, Satish said, adding, MFIs may be supported with an emergency credit line of up to 25 per cent of their outstanding with their lending banks.

MFIs would be able to mobilise Rs 15,000 crore if this is implemented and this may help in the immediate flow of funds to MFIs from banks, it said.

It also sought a special liquidity facility of at least Rs 15,000 crore through NABARD and SIDBI to MFIs. At least 40 per cent of funds under this may be earmarked for MFIs with a portfolio below Rs 500 crore.

The lending from banks to MFIs under on-tap TLTRO may kindly be given a push, it said, adding the RBI may consider Rs 25,000 crore under this funding window that can help MFIs in coping with their liquidity and funding challenges. Sa-Dhan also urged the central bank to consider introducing a Partial Credit Guarantee Scheme 3.0 to help boost the confidence of banks in the present uncertain times to lend to the microfinance sector, especially small and mid-size MFIs with relatively lower ratings.

It also made a case for the removal of the present base rate linked interest rate cap with margin cap based interest rate with an overall cap of 26 per cent or inclusion of a base rate of SFBs in the overall base rate calculation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Business briefs

PNB, Geojit tie up for brokerage services Kochi, May 11 PTI Geojit Financial Services has entered into an agreement with Punjab National Bank to provide demat accounts through a three-in-one account to the state-run banks customers.Under th...

White House, seeking to further boost vaccines, touts ride shares

The White House on Tuesday announced a series of new steps aimed at boosting U.S. COVID-19 vaccination rates, including a partnership with ride-sharing services Uber and Lyft, as it seeks to reach President Joe Bidens July 4 reopening deadl...

UN chief condemns attack on peacekeeping mission in DRC

New York US, May 11 ANIXinhua UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday strongly condemned Mondays attack against a temporary position of the UN peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo DRC, which resulted in the ...

Congress creating false panic in fight against COVID-19: Nadda to Sonia Gandhi

BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday accused the Congress of misleading people and creating false panic in the fight against COVID-19, and alleged that the conduct of its leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, during the pandemic will be remembered...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021