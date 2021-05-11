Left Menu

Airlines see sustained cargo boost supporting recovery

Despite returning passenger capacity, a broader economic recovery will sustain cargo income that surged to 35% of airline revenue last year from 10-15% pre-crisis, IATA predicts. "Cargo will continue for the next few years to play a bigger role than it did before the crisis," Walsh said.

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 20:05 IST
Airlines see sustained cargo boost supporting recovery
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Robust air cargo demand should remain a bright spot for the airline industry as international travel gradually recovers from the coronavirus crisis, industry body IATA said on Tuesday.

International Air Transport Association Director General Willie Walsh said strong freight revenues had been "the difference between life and death for some airlines" as COVID-19 lockdowns brought passenger traffic to a standstill. "Cargo will continue for the next few years to play a bigger role than it did before the crisis," he told an online briefing.

The mass grounding of passenger planes that normally carry half the world's air freight in their holds has driven cargo prices and revenue higher. That led some airlines to post record freight earnings last year, even as overall losses peaked. Despite returning passenger capacity, a broader economic recovery will sustain cargo income that surged to 35% of airline revenue last year from 10-15% pre-crisis, IATA predicts.

"Cargo will continue for the next few years to play a bigger role than it did before the crisis," Walsh said. Major airlines like Lufthansa are also counting on further support from the historically volatile freight business.

"Even if there's more passenger aircraft coming (back), the global economy will pick up further," CEO Carsten Spohr said during the German airline's results presentation last month. "We never know with cargo. But we are at least optimistic," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Business briefs

PNB, Geojit tie up for brokerage services Kochi, May 11 PTI Geojit Financial Services has entered into an agreement with Punjab National Bank to provide demat accounts through a three-in-one account to the state-run banks customers.Under th...

White House, seeking to further boost vaccines, touts ride shares

The White House on Tuesday announced a series of new steps aimed at boosting U.S. COVID-19 vaccination rates, including a partnership with ride-sharing services Uber and Lyft, as it seeks to reach President Joe Bidens July 4 reopening deadl...

UN chief condemns attack on peacekeeping mission in DRC

New York US, May 11 ANIXinhua UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday strongly condemned Mondays attack against a temporary position of the UN peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo DRC, which resulted in the ...

Congress creating false panic in fight against COVID-19: Nadda to Sonia Gandhi

BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday accused the Congress of misleading people and creating false panic in the fight against COVID-19, and alleged that the conduct of its leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, during the pandemic will be remembered...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021