Made-in-India VideoMeet brings AI in Video Conferencing

Made-in-India video conferencing solution, VideoMeet developed and created by Jaipur based startup VideoMeet Pvt. Ltd. has an integrated advanced Artificial Intelligence system.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 20:36 IST
VideoMeet Virtual Background. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Made-in-India video conferencing solution, VideoMeet developed and created by Jaipur based startup VideoMeet Pvt. Ltd. has an integrated advanced Artificial Intelligence system. The feature will boost the application for their users in terms of the variety of tasks that can be performed on the application simultaneously. Interestingly the entire AI module works within the browser and there is nothing to install on the computer.

Since its inception, VideoMeet has always been the go-to option for video conferencing for its large and committed user base. Corporates, Schools and other institutions use the Made-in-India application due to its ease of logging in the meeting and other user-friendly features.

VideoMeet comes with an intelligent system to detect and auto increase/decrease the bandwidth requirement of video call as per the quality of internet available on endpoints. The virtual backgrounds get automatically applied and adjusted according to the user/host preference and provide an almost live experience to all the participants. This is very useful considering people are having meeting from all kind of places and background need to be more professional looking.

Captioning being one of the resourceful features, help to build smoother communication between people from diverse backgrounds. VideoMeet is the only application to roll out this feature with Hindi and English captions and plans to introduce all Indian regional languages with future app updates. The purpose behind introducing this feature was to reduce the intensity of disturbing elements in the meeting and uphold a convenient communication channel between participants.

The application was conceptualized last year as a result of MeitY's 'Made in India Videoconferencing Challenge' where it received acclaim and appreciation. With a capacity of holding virtual conferences of almost 2000 people, VideoMeet is capable of replacing other foreign alternatives when data privacy is of utmost importance. Data breaching has become a common practice, servers of multinational companies are being hacked, and with the usage of homegrown apps, Indian corporations can control this.

Elaborating upon the same, Dr Ajay Data, Founder of VideoMeet, said, "India is riding on a digital wave with a user base of 500 million people. However, this unprecedented growth has come in the absence of strong legal frameworks amid a pandemic, so protecting data and users' privacy is vital. Therefore, there is an ardent need for local IT players to design and build apps that not only offer end-to-end encryption but also promise information and meetings hosted are on local servers to ensure the safety of sensitive business and trade information." This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

