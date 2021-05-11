Left Menu

COVID: AstraZeneca pledges USD 250,000 as humanitarian aid to India

We stand united with the people of India, as we work tirelessly to bring this pandemic to an end as quickly as possible, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 20:37 IST
COVID: AstraZeneca pledges USD 250,000 as humanitarian aid to India
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Drug major AstraZeneca on Tuesday said it has pledged USD 250,000 (over Rs 1.8 crore) in humanitarian aid to India to support relief activities amid the second wave of COVID-19 sweeping across the country.

The aid to India is part of the USD 1 million which the British-Swedish multinational has earmarked for relief initiatives across communities which have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

''Today, AstraZeneca pledges 1 million USD in humanitarian aid to support relief activities in India as well as other communities around the world hardest hit by the pandemic.

''This includes directing 250,000 USD direct relief to support their efforts in India, which includes the distribution of oxygen concentrators, medicines, other supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE) to provide treatment and care for those with COVID-19,'' AstraZeneca said in a statement on Twitter.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause devastation around the world, with India currently facing an incredible humanitarian crisis from a surge of cases and related deaths, it noted.

''To date, approximately 10 per cent of India's population of 1.3 billion has received one dose of our vaccine -- known in India as Covishield -- accounting for 90 per cent of all vaccination,'' AstraZeneca said.

The company's partner in the country, Serum Institute of India (SII), already produces more COVID-19 vaccine doses than any other organisation globally, it noted.

Access to COVID-19 vaccination is a critical component in tackling the pandemic, in India and beyond, the drug major said.

It is why AstraZeneca has devoted its time, resources, and energy to develop a vaccine that is available at no profit during the pandemic and supplied equitably to as many people as possible, it added.

''We thank AstraZeneca for their unwavering support. We are working together to scale up and committed to provide more vaccines to India by July. This will help us to protect countless lives against this devastating virus,'' SII CEO Adar Poonawalla said.

AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot noted that the company remains steadfast in its continued commitment to changing the course of the pandemic for the people of India.

''We hope that through increasing vaccinations, humanitarian relief efforts, and critical donations of medicines and needed equipment, India will steadily recover from this crisis. We stand united with the people of India, as we work tirelessly to bring this pandemic to an end as quickly as possible,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Port held by Changchun but still move into pole position

Shanghai Port moved to the top of Group B of the Chinese Super League on Tuesday despite being held to a 0-0 draw by Changchun Yatai in Suzhou.Ivan Lekos side were unable to find a way past Changchuns defence but the point earned moves them...

White House, seeking to further boost vaccines, touts ride shares

The White House on Tuesday announced a series of new steps aimed at boosting U.S. COVID-19 vaccination rates, including a partnership with ride-sharing services Uber and Lyft, as it seeks to reach President Joe Bidens July 4 reopening deadl...

UN chief condemns attack on peacekeeping mission in DRC

New York US, May 11 ANIXinhua UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday strongly condemned Mondays attack against a temporary position of the UN peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo DRC, which resulted in the ...

For Yemenis fleeing war, US peace efforts offer only faint hope

In the al-Jafeenah camp for internally displaced people outside the Yemeni city of Marib, Jamal al-Jaberi, forced to flee fighting near his home, is counting on the United States to help broker a peace deal and end the seven-year war.The Ye...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021