Left Menu

CG Power board okays preferential allotment of shares to Standard Chartered Bank

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 20:50 IST
CG Power board okays preferential allotment of shares to Standard Chartered Bank

CG Power and Industrial Solutions on Tuesday said its board has approved a proposal to allot 1.38 crore shares for Rs 101.20 crore to Standard Chartered Bank (Singapore) on a preferential basis for settlement of liability toward the latter.

The board has approved the issuance and allotment of 1,38,45,000 shares of the company of face value of Rs 2 each on preferential basis at a price of Rs 73.10, including premium of Rs 71.10 per equity share, aggregating to Rs 1,01,20,69,500 for consideration other than cash, it said in a BSE filing.

The allotment of shares is for settlement of liability of the company under the guarantee issued by it pursuant to the terms under the Guarantee Settlement Agreement, to Standard Chartered Bank (Singapore) Ltd (SCB), subject to the approval of the shareholders, it added.

It said CG Power had entered into a agreement in January 2018 under which it had guaranteed the payment/repayment obligations of CG International Holding Singapore Pte. Ltd , a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, under the credit facilities aggregating to 44 million euros availed by CG Singapore from SCB. The outstanding obligations of the company towards SCB under the guarantee agreement and other guarantee documents were agreed to be settled pursuant to an agreement dated November 13, 2020. As per the guarantee agreement, the company was required to pay 3,664,682 euros to SCB; and issue and allot 1,38,45,000 equity shares of the company to SCB, a qualified institutional buyer. The company also informed the BSE that an Extraordinary General Meeting of the members of the company will be held on June 7, 2021 for seeking their approval for this preferential allotment. The relevant date for the purpose of determination of minimum price for the issue and allotment of equity shares is May 7, 2021, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Plea in SC seeks relief to loan borrowers hit by lockdowns

A Public Interest Litigation PIL has been filed before the Supreme Court on Tuesday seeking a direction to the Union of India UOI to take effective and remedial measures to address the financial stress and hardships being faced by the loan ...

Soccer-Port held by Changchun but still move into pole position

Shanghai Port moved to the top of Group B of the Chinese Super League on Tuesday despite being held to a 0-0 draw by Changchun Yatai in Suzhou.Ivan Lekos side were unable to find a way past Changchuns defence but the point earned moves them...

Chinese loan app cases: ED attaches over Rs 76-cr assets

The ED has attached assets of over Rs 76 crore, including of some fintech companies controlled by Chinese nationals and fintech major Razorpay, as part of a money laundering probe against certain Chinese loan app companies whose bullying ta...

Business briefs

PNB, Geojit tie up for brokerage services Kochi, May 11 PTI Geojit Financial Services has entered into an agreement with Punjab National Bank to provide demat accounts through a three-in-one account to the state-run banks customers.Under th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021