White House, seeking to further boost vaccines, touts ride shares

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-05-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 20:55 IST
White House, seeking to further boost vaccines, touts ride shares
Representative Image Image Credit: whitehouse.archives.org

The White House on Tuesday announced a series of new steps aimed at boosting U.S. COVID-19 vaccination rates, including a partnership with ride-sharing services Uber and Lyft, as it seeks to reach President Joe Biden's July 4 reopening deadline.

The latest actions also include vaccination sites at community colleges, among other efforts, the White House said in a statement.

