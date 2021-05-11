White House, seeking to further boost vaccines, touts ride shares

White House, seeking to further boost vaccines, touts ride sharesReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-05-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 20:55 IST
The White House on Tuesday announced a series of new steps aimed at boosting U.S. COVID-19 vaccination rates, including a partnership with ride-sharing services Uber and Lyft, as it seeks to reach President Joe Biden's July 4 reopening deadline.
The latest actions also include vaccination sites at community colleges, among other efforts, the White House said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
