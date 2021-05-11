Left Menu

Sebi amends AIF norms, provides start-up definition

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2021 21:13 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 20:59 IST
Sebi amends AIF norms, provides start-up definition
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Markets regulator Sebi has rationalised the definition of venture capital undertaking in order to give flexibility to venture capital funds registered under alternative investment funds (AIFs) in making investments.

The regulator has amended alternative investment funds (AIF) norms to provide a definition of 'start-up' as specified by the central government for the purpose of investment by Angel Funds, according to a notification issued on May 5.

''Start-up means a private limited company or a limited liability partnership which fulfils the criteria for startup as specified by the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India.... or such other policy of the central government issued in this regard from time to time,'' Sebi said.

As per the notification, Sebi has removed the list of restricted activities or sectors from the definition of venture capital undertaking. Now, venture capital undertaking means a domestic company which is not listed on a recognised stock exchange at the time of making investments.

Earlier, venture capital undertaking means a domestic company, which is engaged in the business for providing services, production or manufacture of things and does not include activities or sectors -- non-banking financial companies; gold financing; activities not permitted under industrial policy of Government of India.

Further, the regulator has prescribed a limit for investment by different categories of AIFs in an investee company.

The regulator said, ''Category I and II of alternative investment funds shall invest not more than 25 per cent of the investable funds in an investee company directly or through investment in the units of other alternative investment funds.'' For Category III AIFs, the limit has been capped at 10 per cent.

Earlier, an AIF could invest more than 25 per cent directly or indirectly, in an investee company.

The regulator has also provided clarity on scope of responsibilities of managers and members of investment committees; and prescribed a code of conduct for AIF, trustee and directors of the trustee/designated partners/directors of the AIF, manager, members of investment committee and key management personnel of AIF and manager.

This comes after the board of Sebi-approved amendment in this regard in March.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Covid-19: Punjab sees another record 217 fatalities

Punjab on Tuesday registered yet another record 217 Covid-19 deaths, pushing the toll to 10,918, while 8,668 new cases took the infection tally to 4,59,268, according to a medical bulletin.The number of active cases rose to 76,856 on Tuesda...

Hansraj College offers to turn its hostel into COVID-19 care centre

Hansraj College has offered its hostel for setting up a 100-bed health facility for COVID-19 patients.An RT-PCR testing centre has also been set up at the college and will start functioning from Wednesday, its principal Rama Sharma said.Han...

Ukraine advances treason case against Kremlin ally

The Ukrainian authorities put Viktor Medvedchuk, the Kremlins most prominent ally in Ukraine, under formal suspicion for high treason on Tuesday as part of a crackdown on Medvedchuks circle that has fuelled tensions between Kyiv and Moscow....

Ventilators to be alternative to HFNO in Karnataka: Minister Adds a word in 2nd para

Ventilators will be used instead of High Flow Nasal Oxygen HFNO in order to reduce the increasing demand for oxygen, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Tuesday.Speaking to reporters after chairing a video conference with distri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021