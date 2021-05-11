Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Airlines see sustained cargo boost supporting recovery

Robust air cargo demand should remain a bright spot for the airline industry as international travel gradually recovers from the coronavirus crisis, industry body IATA said on Tuesday. International Air Transport Association Director General Willie Walsh said strong freight revenues had been "the difference between life and death for some airlines" as COVID-19 lockdowns brought passenger traffic to a standstill.

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 21:08 IST
UPDATE 1-Airlines see sustained cargo boost supporting recovery

Robust air cargo demand should remain a bright spot for the airline industry as international travel gradually recovers from the coronavirus crisis, industry body IATA said on Tuesday.

International Air Transport Association Director General Willie Walsh said strong freight revenues had been "the difference between life and death for some airlines" as COVID-19 lockdowns brought passenger traffic to a standstill. "Cargo will continue for the next few years to play a bigger role than it did before the crisis," he told an online briefing.

The mass grounding of passenger planes that normally carry half the world's air freight in their holds has driven cargo prices and revenue higher. That led some airlines to post record freight earnings last year, even as overall losses peaked. Despite returning passenger capacity, a broader economic recovery will sustain cargo income that surged to 35% of airline revenue last year from 10-15% pre-crisis, IATA predicts.

Major airlines like Lufthansa are also counting on further support from the historically volatile freight business. "Even if there's more passenger aircraft coming (back), the global economy will pick up further," CEO Carsten Spohr said during the German airline's results presentation last month.

"We never know with cargo. But we are at least optimistic," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Man Utd sweating over Maguire availability for Europa final

Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire faces a race to be fit for their Europa League final against Villarreal on May 26 after sustaining an ankle ligament injury, the club said on Tuesday. England international Maguire, who has been ever-...

U.S. Senate Democrats, Republicans clash over election law changes

A battle over U.S. political campaigns and elections erupted in the Senate on Tuesday as Democrats tried to advance a sweeping bill they argued would expand access to voting, even as Republican-controlled states rushed to impose new restric...

UN experts urge Israel to lift threat to evict Palestinian households

UN human rights experts today expressed grave concerns about Israels aggressive response to protests in East Jerusalem, and called on Israel, as the occupying power, to immediately lift its threat to evict hundreds of Palestinian households...

Covid-19: Punjab sees another record 217 fatalities

Punjab on Tuesday registered yet another record 217 Covid-19 deaths, pushing the toll to 10,918, while 8,668 new cases took the infection tally to 4,59,268, according to a medical bulletin.The number of active cases rose to 76,856 on Tuesda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021