Left Menu

Britons rush to book trips to Portugal ahead of up-in-the-air summer season

"I was delighted, not only on a personal level but for our country," Pinto said, standing in Mundial's rooftop bar, adding that British visitors had already booked around 4,000 room nights at the hotel this year. Portugal was one of just 12 countries and territories to be added to Britain's "green list", allowing Britons to visit the country from May 17 without needing to quarantine, but still requiring two COVID-19 tests - one before returning to the UK and one on arrival into the UK.

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-05-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 21:19 IST
Britons rush to book trips to Portugal ahead of up-in-the-air summer season
Representatove image Image Credit: ANI

The mailbox of a well-known hotel in the heart of Lisbon was bombarded with queries as soon as Britain announced it was including the country on its travel "green list" this summer.

Manuel Pinto, Mundial Hotel director, is over the moon that British holidaymakers, who are essential to Portugal's tourism industry, will be able to return after a five-month travel ban, providing a much-needed boost to the struggling sector. "I was delighted, not only on a personal level but for our country," Pinto said, standing in Mundial's rooftop bar, adding that British visitors had already booked around 4,000 room nights at the hotel this year.

Portugal was one of just 12 countries and territories to be added to Britain's "green list", allowing Britons to visit the country from May 17 without needing to quarantine, but still requiring two COVID-19 tests - one before returning to the UK and one on arrival into the UK. Travel search website Skyscanner said there was a 616% increase in bookings to Portugal last week compared to the previous one, prompting airlines to add capacity to existing routes and, in some cases, launch news ones to meet demand.

Easyjet is adding more flights to Portugal for this summer, putting an extra 20,000 seats on routes including London Gatwick to Faro and Lisbon over the May-October period. Still, a tourism sector scarred by Britain's last-minute changes to travel rules last summer and Christmas is braced for another turbulent year, and Portugal has yet to spell out exactly what rules would apply to Britons arriving.

Some executives said they were only too aware of how quickly the tide could turn again if coronavirus cases rose or governments changed their mind. "I have to be cautious," Chitra Stern, CEO of luxury hotel chain Martinhal, said. "People are still booking refundable rates."

Other popular holiday destinations for Britons like Spain and Cyprus are on the "amber list", meaning travellers would need to quarantine for 10 days upon return and take two tests. Tourism plays a crucial role in Portugal, representing around 15% of gross domestic product in 2019. But it suffered its worst year since the mid-1980s in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic kept visitors away.

In 2020, only 460,000 Britons visited Portugal, from 2 million the previous year. COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE

Eliderico Viegas, president of Algarve hotel association AHETA, said hotel owners were aware that they were benefiting from the fact that other countries faced greater restrictions. "Our main competitors have been left out of the 'green list' for now," he said. "It is a competitive advantage for us."

Britain's Thomas Cook said bookings had tripled compared to a week ago, with trips to Portugal accounting for a majority of that rise. Airbnb bookings also started increasing and British airline easyJet said UK bookings for Portugal surged after the announcement, although it declined to put a figure on the rise.

Yet the high cost of COVID-19 testing and limited availability of flights pushing up prices, combined with the fact that the pandemic is still present, means the summer season is hard to forecast, even for Portugal. "It's not just a matter of a recovery of traditional flying, it's a complete reshaping," travel consultant for Bain & Co, Geoffrey Weston, said. "That's why this is so hard to judge." (Additional reporting by Sarah Young in London and Laurence Frost in Paris; Writing by Victoria Waldersee and Catarina Demony; Editing by Ingrid Melander and Mike Collett-White)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Man Utd sweating over Maguire availability for Europa final

Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire faces a race to be fit for their Europa League final against Villarreal on May 26 after sustaining an ankle ligament injury, the club said on Tuesday. England international Maguire, who has been ever-...

U.S. Senate Democrats, Republicans clash over election law changes

A battle over U.S. political campaigns and elections erupted in the Senate on Tuesday as Democrats tried to advance a sweeping bill they argued would expand access to voting, even as Republican-controlled states rushed to impose new restric...

UN experts urge Israel to lift threat to evict Palestinian households

UN human rights experts today expressed grave concerns about Israels aggressive response to protests in East Jerusalem, and called on Israel, as the occupying power, to immediately lift its threat to evict hundreds of Palestinian households...

Covid-19: Punjab sees another record 217 fatalities

Punjab on Tuesday registered yet another record 217 Covid-19 deaths, pushing the toll to 10,918, while 8,668 new cases took the infection tally to 4,59,268, according to a medical bulletin.The number of active cases rose to 76,856 on Tuesda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021