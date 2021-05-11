Left Menu

Global economic growth to mask widening inequality in 2021, U.N. says

By Matthew Lavietes NEW YORK, May 11 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The world economy will fare better this year than previous projections indicated, but a slow roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines in many developing countries will hamper their economic recoveries, the United Nations said on Tuesday. Global economic growth is expected to reach 5.4% this year, bouncing back from 2020's contraction of 3.6% and picking up from forecasts issued in January, according to the latest World Economic Situation and Prospects report.

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 21:31 IST
Global economic growth to mask widening inequality in 2021, U.N. says

By Matthew Lavietes NEW YORK, May 11 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The world economy will fare better this year than previous projections indicated, but a slow roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines in many developing countries will hamper their economic recoveries, the United Nations said on Tuesday.

Global economic growth is expected to reach 5.4% this year, bouncing back from 2020's contraction of 3.6% and picking up from forecasts issued in January, according to the latest World Economic Situation and Prospects report. However, the growth outlook in some nations in South Asia, sub-Saharan Africa and Latin America remains "fragile and uncertain", due to slow vaccination progress, said the report by the U.N. Department of Economic and Social Affairs.

"Vaccine inequity between countries and regions is posing a significant risk to an already uneven and fragile global recovery," said U.N. Chief Economist Elliott Harris. "Timely and universal access to COVID-19 vaccinations will mean the difference between ending the pandemic ... or losing many more years of growth, development and opportunities," he added in a statement.

China and the United States, which have made swift progress on their immunization programs, are forecast to see economic growth of 8.2% and 6.2% respectively this year. Conversely, Nigeria's economy is projected to grow by only 1.8% over the same period. The West African country has vaccinated less than 1% of its population, according to a Reuters tally.

The United Nations has long called for vaccines to be made available to all countries and appealed for more money to fund the COVAX vaccine-sharing facility, which aims to buy up to 1.8 billion doses in 2021 to ensure equitable global access. In a separate report in March, it called on nations to contribute an estimated $20 billion to vaccinate poorer nations this year, and urged richer members to offer developing nations debt relief and investment.

Earlier this month, U.S President Joe Biden threw his support behind waiving intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, potentially paving the way for other countries to make their own and dramatically increasing global supplies. Numerous reports have warned that the pandemic is deepening global inequality.

Nairobi-based charity Oxfam projected in January that the number of people living in poverty around the world has doubled to more than 500 million.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Adityanath fudging coronavirus numbers, 'tower of corpses' in UP: Congress leader

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu on Tuesday trashed the state governments claims on managing the coronavirus pandemic and accused Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of fudging statistics.While accusing the BJP government of laxity,...

Hansraj College offers to turn its hostel into COVID-19 care centre

Hansraj College has offered its hostel for setting up a 100-bed health facility for COVID-19 patients.An RT-PCR testing centre has also been set up at the college and will start functioning from Wednesday, its principal Rama Sharma said.Han...

Tottenham Hotspur to have fan representation on board after Super League criticism

English club Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday announced that they would be having fan representation on their board. This decision comes after the club had to endure huge backflash after being one of the 12 founding clubs of the breakaway Europ...

Erdogan rallies Muslim leaders against Israel

The office of Turkeys president says he is engaged in intense telephone diplomacy in a bid to end Israels use of force against Palestinians. Since late Monday, Recep Tayyip Erdogan has spoken to Malaysias king and the leaders of Qatar, Kuwa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021