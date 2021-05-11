Kolkata Port hospital ramps up oxygen capacity

The Centenary Hospital of the Kolkata port is setting up a 3,000 litre capacity liquid oxygen tank on the premises of the hospital to meet the crisis, as the daily demand has gone up by 800 per cent as COVID-19 cases surge, the port said on Tuesday.

The added capacity will support patients for 20-30 days.

''We used to consume about 10 jumbo oxygen cylinders (46.7 litre) a day and now 80 cylinders are needed. This means that the cylinders have to be refilled daily and it can be difficult when the supply is limited,'' Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port chairman Vinit Kumar said.

The decision to set up the oxygen tank was made to overcome the hurdle and maintain supply in the hospital, Kumar said.

Out of the total 130 beds in the hospital, at least 100 beds would now be equipped with oxygen, the port said.

