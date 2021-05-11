Left Menu

Telangana announces 10-day lockdown from May 12

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-05-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 21:37 IST
Telangana announces 10-day lockdown from May 12
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

(Eds: Recasts, adds details) Hyderabad, May 11 (PTI): The Telangana Cabinet on Tuesday decided to impose a 10-day lockdown beginning May 12 from 10 AM to prevent further spread of COVID-19, with four hours relaxation in the morning.

The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao-led cabinet meeting, which was held at Pragathi Bhavan has decided to give a relaxation period from 6 AM to 10 AM for the people for their general activities and needs, an official release said.

The Cabinet also decided to invite global tenders to procure the Covid-19 vaccines on a war footing, it said.

Works related to agriculture produce, allied sectors, works undertaken with the agriculture machines, running of rice mills, transport of the paddy and rice, supplying paddy to FCI, fertiliser and seeds shops and manufacturing companies and other agri-based sectors are exempted from the lockdown, it said.

''The State Cabinet will meet again on May 20, would review the situation on the continuing of the lockdown and take a decision accordingly,'' the release said.

Telangana has over sixty thousand active COVID-19 cases and the number is increasing with additional infections daily.

Employees of pharmaceutical companies, medical equipment manufacturers, pharma distributors and pharmacies, all types of medical and health services, government and private hospitals, would be given special passes and are allowed with their vehicles.

The Cabinet also decided to constitute Committees with Ministers as Chairman in all the districts, along with the Collector, District Medical and Health Officers, Drug Inspectors to conduct daily review at the respective district headquarters on the pandemic.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar will make sure that required medicines, oxygen and injections like Remdesivir are available for hospitals including private ones.

''The State Cabinet has also decided to invite global tenders to procure the Covid-19 vaccines on a war footing,'' the release said.

Transportation on National Highways will be allowed while petrol pumps would be allowed to operate.

The State cabinet has instructed the DGP to strictly implement the lockdown following the Covid guidelines, the release added.

Meanwhile, as soon as the lockdown news came out, tipplers thronged liquor shops to buy enough stocks to last for some time.

Serpentine queues were witnessed at many outlets here as social distancing norms allegedly went for a toss.PTI GDK SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

